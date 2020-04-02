Wapsie Valley staff wanted to let students know they were missed.
So upwards of 50 cars — including police and firefighters in some communities — joined in and rallied the community as the district hosted what it dubbed the Wapsie Way Car Parade the evening of Wednesday, April 1. The route began at 5:30 p.m. from Fairbank and drove through Oran and Readlyn, ending in Klinger at 7 p.m.
Children stood at the corners of city landmarks and the ends of driveways with handmade signs, balloons — and more space between them than might normally be seen.
Families had been encouraged to maintain a 6-foot social distance from others and safe distance from cars while greeting the parade. Such events are becoming a national trend as people miss each other as they pitch in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Children were practicing social distancing because they didn't mix, they were in small family groups," Superintendent Dave Larson said. "It was a very nice, safe way to connect with the community yet respecting that social distance aspect that we need to do right now."
Larson saw more than simply school families out. "The older community were out, watching and waving," Larson said, noting they may have had grandchildren or school staff members in the family.
"One parent in Readlyn said she would love to see this again into the springtime if the closure continues," Larson said, of the parade which happened the day before the governor extended school closures to April 30.
"She (the parent) said her children were just ecstatic about seeing all the staff members and their classroom teachers," he said. "It was just a way to brighten their day as people are respecting social distancing and staying isolated as well as they can."
"I had numerous emails from staff saying how much they enjoyed it," Larson said.
So what does he think?
"We would probably consider that again as a staff," he said, of having another parade later in the spring if the closure continues.
That night after the parade, Larson sent thank-you emails to his staff who joined in and emailed and thanked parents who supported it by attending.