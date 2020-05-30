Wapsie Valley High School Class of 2020 will matriculate on Sunday at 1 p.m. on a stage on the track.
Speakers will be Gavin Hyde and Anna Richards, who are two of year's five valedictorians, along with Katie Sauerbrei, Hannah Miller and Elsie Van Daele. Salutatorian is Samantha Kane. Speakers and musicians will present from the press box.
Family cars of 10 or fewer will be lined up alphabetically by graduate last name in the parking lot outside the football stadium. One car per family will be escorted onto the track to be parked for the ceremony.
Students will be seated six feet apart on the field. Family groups will be seated six feet apart in the home stands or on the football field, and family should bring their own lawn chairs.
Students, as names are called, will walk to the stage six feet apart pick up their diploma from a table, and cross the stage.
There will be no hand-shaking or handing diplomas.