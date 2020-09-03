FAIRBANK — On Wednesday and Thursday, Bremer County has had over a 15% positive community test rate, averaged over the past 14 days, for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. But owing to a low absentee rate, the Wapsie Valley Schools are not petitioning the Department of Education for a waiver to go all-online, Superintendent Dave Larson said Thursday.
Bremer County had a rolling 14-day average community COVID-19 positivity rate of 15.6% on Wednesday and 17.5% on Thursday and 17.2% Friday at 12:45 p.m, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The school district includes Readlyn and Klinger, which are situated in Bremer County, including Readlyn Elementary.
The school district also includes portions of Fayette, Buchanan and Black Hawk counties, which on Friday had community virus positivity rates of 4.7%, 2.6% and 9.8%, in that order.
“No, we will not petition the Department of Education for a waiver since our absentee rate at Wapsie Valley is so low,” Superintendent Dave Larson said Thursday.
“For the last 5 days we are at 1.75 percent absenteeism for illness,” school nurse McKayla Bellis said Friday.
ONLINE ED WAIVER RULES
The Iowa Department of Education has said schools in counties with a positivity rate over 15% could petition for a waiver to move all classes online for two weeks if they also had 10% absenteeism among students expected for in-person learning and not simply under quarantine for potential exposure, who are not to be included the Department says. At 20% positivity rate, they could waive the absenteeism requirement.
A district may apply without meeting these
thresholds and the application will still be considered, according to the form available through the Department of Ed.
ILLNESS ABSENTEEISM REPORTS
Schools are still required to report illness-related absenteeism over 10% to the Iowa Department of Public Health, but the agency did not appear to be reporting that data back out to the public, from a perusal of its website.
The closest thing was, the Department of Ed website lists school requests to waive in-person education requirements, supporting documentation such as notes from county public health departments, and the Department of Ed’s response, at educateiowa.gov/requests-move-remote-learning-school-building-or-district.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has modified its school absenteeism report forms for over 10% absenteeism to ask school administrators to report anecdotally how many students have COVID-19, influenza, norovirus or other illnesses. Even though the novel coronavirus is considered more severe than the flu, they are merged into the same surveillance form, available at idph.iowa.gov/influenza/schools, link titled “Iowa School 10% Absenteeism Electronic Reporting.”
Students who are quarantined at home (not currently ill or positive for COVID-19) due to an exposure to COVID-19 are not to be included in the absenteeism rate, according to the “Iowa 10 pct illness instructions for PK-12 for 2020-21 school year” at the above link; neither, understandably, are students scheduled to attend school online or students on vacation.
The periodic public influenza surveillance report from the state hygienic laboratory has traditionally reported percent of positive influenza and RSV tests by region (none on Aug. 15). The report, though not the regional positivity chart, includes common coronaviruses, but not the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate in any one school district in Bremer County was not available using public health surveillance data.
“That’s not saying there’s not cases outside Wartburg College,” said Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp. “There’s still community spread going on.”
“Within Bremer County, we’re not releasing Zip code information at this time,” Sharp said.
BREMER COUNTY SCHOOLS
Along with his statement about Wapsie having a low positivity rate, Larson also asserted that in Bremer County, “The positivity rate is localized to Wartburg College.”
Wartburg is punishing social distancing violations but number of cases after a recent violation wasn’t immediately clear.
Wartburg College President Darrel D. Colson is posting coronavirus-related campus health updates online at wartburg.edu/coronavirus. On Monday this included the amount of students and staff tested for COVID-19 — “awaiting results for more than 45 students who were tested this morning” — but a report on Thursday did not include test results or note any cases.
On Aug. 28, he noted students who hosted a party that exceeded the social gathering limits, which basically allow one on-campus guest per room occupant, so a double room could host two guests, and prohibit off-campus and non-student guests.
“For example, just a couple nights ago, a few of our students hosted a party in their residence hall, a gathering that far exceeded our visitation policies and where students were in physical contact and unmasked,” Colson said. “(T)heir punishment (...) will be harsh and likely include hefty fines, letters home to parents or guardians, suspension from any participation in college sports or student organizations, and social probation. While I hope it doesn’t come to this, we also are prepared to remove students from campus, suspend students, or even expel them.”
“(On Monday, Wartburg was) awaiting results for more than 45 students, faculty, and staff who were tested this morning at Noah Campus Health Clinic,” Colson wrote that day. “While that number sounds high, there is a silver lining. Nearly all of those tests were conducted on students already in quarantine because they lived with or had been in contact with someone who had already tested positive. That means that, because we have assumed such a cautious posture, they were quarantined quickly and thus excluded from campus activities for several days. If they do test positive, and some of them will, they likely haven’t had the opportunity to pass the virus on to anyone else.”
The Janesville School District is posting on Facebook its absence rates when the percentage positive tops 15% in either of the two counties that compose the school district, and the various reasons for the absences. Friday’s post read:
“This morning Bremer County posted a 14 day positivity rate of 17.8% while Black Hawk posted a 9.9% positivity rate. We have 26 students (5.4%) who have been marked absent this morning for the following reasons: 3 unknown, 6 COVID related (no positive student/staff cases), 1 sick non-COVID, 14 family vacations (and) 2 funeral. We will continue to provide updates when the positive % is over 15% in either Bremer or Black Hawk.”
A commenter thanked the district for the “clear updates.”
BREMER CO. HEALTH EFFORTS
Sharp said her small department has largely turned its contact tracing investigations over to the state.
“(For COVID-19), there’s not a lot we’re doing at this time other than helping school districts contact trace and figure out the individuals in close contact with someone who tested positive and then determining who needs to quarantine for 14 days,” she said.
Contact tracing is done for those in close contact with an infected person — within six feet or less for 15 minutes or more starting from two days before illness onset, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two weeks is the longer end of the standard incubation period for COVID-19 (excluding outliers).
Sharp said self-isolating or quarantining is done “to ensure they don’t have it themselves and are not spreading it to others.”
