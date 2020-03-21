INDEPENDENCE – Amid the reduced hours and outright closings of businesses across Buchanan County, the state of Iowa, the U.S., and the world, a local company – Wapsie Valley Creamery – is hiring.
That’s right. Hiring.
When asked about looking for employees to add to their payroll, Angie Maus, the company’s human resources director, said, “YES! We are hoping to find 13 people who can work part-time to learn certain positions in the company. You never know when someone is going to call in sick, and having additional help means we have people who can backfill those spots with some assistance from other full-time employees.”
When asked about the specifics of the openings, she said, “We would like to add six part-time people in our cheese department working on the production line, six part-time people in our whey department, and one part-time person in our lab. Pay will range from $14.51 to $15.03 [per hour].”
These part-time positions are for four to six hours a day, Monday through Saturday.
“The hours are going to vary depending on the position, with start times anywhere from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” Maus said.
When asked if these were permanent or temporary hires, she responded, “Right now, we need temporary help; however, all the positions could lead to full-time employment with Wapsie Valley Creamery. We were hiring before COVID-19 took over the world. We are always looking to hire great employees!”
Facebook Posting
On Monday afternoon, the creamery posted the following message on their Facebook page:
Any small business owners concerned about providing your employees with hours or teachers wanting to work during this time, please reach out to us for temporary employment opportunities! Contact Angie at 319-334-7193.
The response has been incredible.
“We saw a Facebook post from another company doing the same and, collectively, took action. Within minutes of posting on our Facebook page that we are wanting to hire displaced workers for part-time temporary help, our phones were ringing,” Maus said.
The company hopes to start group interviews later this week or early next week.
“We have a lot going on at the creamery, and have no intention of shutting our doors because of a pandemic. The local dairy farmers depend on us to take their milk in so that they can be paid, too, and their cows don’t care that there is a pandemic happening, so they will continue to produce milk. People want to eat cheese, and our dried products are needed for other food production. We refuse to let our customers down, so we will continue on with normal operations,” Maus stated.
“The idea of putting this on Facebook was a decision made by Wapsie’s leadership team. We are a family-owned business that has been part of this community since 1906. In tough times, communities need to pull together to help each other out. It was sad to hear that so many local family businesses in our community were being forced to follow new regulations and that their help was being laid off. Now is our opportunity to help some of these people along until they can get back to working full-time.”
To apply to the creamery, call Angie Maus at 319-334-7193 or stop by the plant, located at 300 10 Street NE, in Independence.
About Wapsie Valley Creamery
The creamery employs 90 people in Northeast Iowa to manufacture cheese, lactose, and whey products at the Independence processing plant. It purchases milk for the manufacturing products from 300+ independent dairy farms in Eastern and Northeastern Iowa, Southwest Wisconsin, and Northwest Illinois.
Wapsie Valley Creamery sells cheese products to large wholesale companies that cut and shred the cheese into smaller private-label packages for retail stores. The creamery’s lactose products are purchased by large manufacturers and used as an ingredient mainly in food applications (confectionery, sweeteners, and dairy blends). The company sells reduced lactose whey products to wholesale companies for use in processed cheeses, cheese spreads, and calf milk replacers.
Although the dairy industry has shown little growth over the years, Wapsie Valley Creamery has adjusted its processes and equipment to compete in the volatile dairy industry landscape. Furthermore, the company continues to invest in new equipment to process more milk more efficiently for the best product yields. Despite growth, it is still relatively small in the dairy industry.