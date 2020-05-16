FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley has rescheduled its commencement ceremony for its first alternate date, Sunday, May 31. The ceremony was originally slated for this Sunday, May 17, but there will still be a graduate parade this Sunday, according to Principal Samantha Thornton.
The ceremony was moved back apparently owing to some misunderstanding as district administration cited conversations with area health and local law enforcement to discuss county restrictions.
Then, earlier this week, the district posted plans for a May 17 graduation car parade to its Wapsie Valley Junior and High School Facebook page, thanking local law enforcement.
“Join us as we safely celebrate our graduates on May 17 in a graduate parade!” the district posted Tuesday. “Thank you to the city officers who have made this happen, and please remember to practice the social distancing guidelines.”
The parade will follow the same route as the teacher car parade April 1. It will begin at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank at 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by Oran, pausing at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn about 5 p.m. (according to the April 1 route), then reaching Klinger about 5:30 p.m.
Spectators who do not live along the route are asked to park along it and remain in their cars.
“For our students, families, and community members’ safety, we ask that no high fives or hugs be given,” said district guidance referred to by Thornton. “We ask that no candy be tossed. Please stay away from the cars and stay as close to your home and family as possible. Practice the recommended social distancing.”
The state Department of Public Health recommends staying 6 feet apart, or wearing a mask if unable to maintain 6 feet.
Students are encouraged to find a safe way to ride in their vehicles, perhaps having a parent or a family friend drive. They are also urged to decorate their vehicles prior to coming.
Maps of the routes are posted on the parade document on the Wapsie Valley Junior and Senior High Facebook page.
The commencement ceremony is planned for May 31 at the football field, but without another parade, Thornton said.
AT A GLANCE
Wapsie Valley High School Class of 2020
Valedictorians: Gavin Hyde, Katie Sauerbrei, Anna Richards, Hannah Miller and Elsie Van Daele
Salutatorian: Samantha Kane
Colors: Maroon, silver, white.
Flower: Sunflower.
Song: “You’re Going to Miss This” by Trace Adkins.
Motto: “Getting out early.”
Speakers for May 31: To be determined.