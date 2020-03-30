The Wapsie Valley schools are now offering pickup of free grab and go meals, with classes being suspended owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pickup is offered on Wednesdays, including April 1, and Mondays from 8-8:30 a.m. at the Fairbank Elementary east parking lot doors, 311 Fifth St. N, Fairbank, and Readlyn Elementary front doors, 200 E Fourth St., Readlyn.
Students 18 and younger must be present to receive the meals, and they will receive breakfast and lunch for that day and the following, for example, Monday's bag will include breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday.
All foods are intended to be refrigerated at home if not consumed that day. Refrigerated items should be discarded after seven days. The district is not responsible for food allergies.