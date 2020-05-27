FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley is still planning its commencement ceremony for Sunday, May 31, High School Principal Samantha Thornton says.
A pre-commencement parade of graduates was held Sunday, May 17 and so will not be part of the May 31 ceremony.
Superintendent Dave Larson outlined steps for an in-person ceremony in a May 7 update on the district website.
Thornton was asked whether plans were still on for commencement as outlined in the early May document but without the parade.
“Yes, they are on!” Thornton said Tuesday.
They are:
● Family cars will line up alphabetically by graduate last name in the parking lot outside the football stadium.
● One car per family will be escorted onto the track to be parked for the ceremony. Immediate family plus four will be allowed; for instance, five in immediate family plus four grandparents equals nine total, max of 10.
● The stage will be on the track in the football stadium with students seated six feet apart on the field. Family groups will be seated six feet apart in the home stands or on the football field. Family is asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Speakers and musicians will present or be presented over the loudspeakers from the press box being six feet apart. Students walk six feet apart as names are called to walk across the stage and pick up their diploma, which will be set out on a table. There will be no handshaking or handing of diplomas.
● Doese Photography will be taking professional photos of each graduate holding their diploma on stage.
The 43 graduates are: Gaia Amato, Sloane Banger, Tanner Bantz, Brock Beesecker, Kaci Beesecker, Morgan Biretz, Tanner Blaylock, Tegan Briddle, Brendon Brown, Jenna Curley, Grace Ann Cutsforth, Vanessa Deleon, Morgan Downs, Maddelyn Fenske, Ethan Garlow, Jason Harks, Kaylee Heinze, Cayle Huebner, Gavin Hyde, Samantha Kane, Traeton Kaufman, Melody Kayser, Anthony Laurie, Hannah Miller, McKenna Miller, Anthony Morse, Jackson Nading, Cole Neil, Kennadi Neil, Alexandra Parker, Bradly Pierce, Ana Plaza Fernandez, Andruw Powell, Adrianna Richards, Reily Richards, Kiks Rosengarten, Katie Sauerbrei, Samantha Schnor, Emma Silva, Elsie VanDaele, Kyle Voy, Reese Welcher and Gavon Worthy.