FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley High School seniors were honored Wednesday at Awards Night. Ceremonies were held virtually over video conferencing owing to social distancing precautions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Awards include:
● Governor’s Scholars Recognition, Gavin Hyde;
● KWWL Best of Class, Katie Sauerbrei;
● Des Moines Register Academic All State, Hannah Miller;
● NICL All-Academic Awards: Gavin Hyde, Katie Sauerbrei, Hannah Miller, Anna Richards and Elsie VanDaele;
● Don Even Scholarship, Reese Welcher;
● Jamie Risse Scholarship, Kiks Rosengarten;
● Flint Hills Resources Scholarship, Hannah Miller;
● John Deere/Bodensteiner Implement Scholarship, Cole Neil;
● WV Performing Arts Music Boosters Scholarship, Melody Kayser;
● Carson McGrane Memorial Scholarship, Samantha Kane;
● McCarthy Scholarship presented by Fidelity Bank: Jenna Curley, Cole Neil Sammi Kane and Katie Sauerbrei;
● Wapsie Valley Education Association Scholarship, Katie Sauebrei;
● Wapsie Valley Booster Club Scholarships, Reese Welcher and Katie Sauerbrei;
● Wapsie Valley Archery Team Scholarships, Hannah Miller and Katie Sauerbrei;
● Gift of Grain Scholarship: Brendon Brown, Jason Harks, Cole Neil, Anna Richards and Kyle Voy;
● Fairbank American Legion and Legion Auxiliary Scholarships: Traeton Kaufman and Katie Saurbrei;
● Fairbank American Legion and Legion Auxiliary Citizenship Award: Cole Neil and Samantha Kane;
● Bernie Saggau Award, Samantha Kane;
● E. Wayne Cooley Nominee Award Winner, Katie Sauerbrei;
● Readlyn Community Club Scholarship, Brendon Brown;
● Bremer County Corn and Soybean Association Award: Cole Neil and Hannah Miller;
● American Red Cross Scholarship, Morgan Biretz;
● Kenneth G. Meyeroff Trust, Jenna Curley;
Awards and Scholarships
Wapsie Valley High School Academic Letter, First Semester: Sloane Banger, Kaci Beesecker, Morgan Biretz, Tanner Blaylock, Brendon Brown, Jenna Curley, Morgan Downs, Jason Harks, Cayle Huebner, Gavin Hyde, Samantha Kane, Traeton Kaufman, Melody Kayser, Hannah Miller, Cole Neil, Kennadi Neil, Alexandra Parker, Bradley Pierce, Adrianna Richards, Reily Richards, Katie Saurbrei, Samantha Schnor, Emma, Silva, Elsie VanDaele and Kyle Voy.
President’s Award for Educational Achievement
“Gold” for Academic Excellence denotes 3.5 and up grade point average and 26 and up ACT score: Gavin Hyde, Hannah Miller, Adrianna Richards, Katie Sauerbrei, Samantha Kane, Tanner Blaylock and Alexandra Parker.
“Silver” for Academic Achievement denotes 3.5 and up GPA and 23 and up ACT: Elisie VanDaele, Cayle Huebner, Morgan Biretz, Samantha Schnor and Jenna Curley.
Wapsie Valley Educational Foundation
● Leistikow Scholarships: Hannah Miller, Brendon Brown, Anna Richards and Cole Neil;
● Carlene Werner Memorial Teaching Scholarship, Jenna Curley;
● Carlene Werner Memorial Agriculture Scholarship, Cole Neil;
● WV Education Foundation Service Scholarships: Tanner Blaylock, Reese Welcher and Samantha Schnor;
● Hook and Liner Sportsman Club: Katie Sauerbrei and Gavin Hyde;
● Steve Phelan Memorial Scholarship, Jason Harks and Katie Sauerbrei;
● Readlyn Telephone Company (RTC) Communications Scholarship, Elsie VanDaele