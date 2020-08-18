Wapsie Valley students return to class Monday

FAIRBANK — Student orientations will continue throughout the week as Wapsie Valley Schools prepare to return on Monday, Aug. 24 amid the ongoing pandemic.
On this week’s schedule: Readlyn Elementary back-to-school night will be at 5:30 p.m. and seventh grade orientation will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Fairbank Elementary back-to-school night will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Chromebook rollout for grades 7-12 staggered in half-hour blocks: grades 11-12 will go at 7 p.m., grades 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and grades 9-10 at 8 p.m. Chromebooks will be assigned at a one-to-one ratio, according to the district Return to Learn plan.
Class will begin Monday for everyone levels pre-kindergarten through 12th grade with the times about the same as last year, with the exception of Friday dismissals, which will be an hour early at 2:18 p.m. for 13 Fridays through winter vacation as the School Board approved. Preschool will begin on Thursday, Sept. 3.
School photos will be taken on Sept. 22 for Fairbank Elementary, Sept. 23 at the Junior and Senior High, and Sept. 24 at Readlyn Elementary.
In the face-to-face model, parents will not need to find additional childcare. Students will attend school five days a week face-to-face unless they have chosen the virtual learning option, Superintendent Dave Larson said.
Students have the option to apply to stay home for virtual learning through EdGenuity, which will be taught by that company’s staff. As of last week, 25 students had chosen this option, Larson said. Staff met with parents and the virtual learning software company last week to discuss what the service entails.
QUARANTINE
During sickness or quarantine, students will go on a distance learning delivery platform, either SeeSaw for pre-k through grade 3 or Google Classroom for grades 4-12, Larson said.
If a county’s coronavirus positivity rate is higher than 15% of those tested on average over 14 days as shown on coronavirus.iowa.gov and 10% or more of students are absent, districts may request a waiver for online instruction for up to two weeks per Iowa law that the governor and Iowa Department of Education announced late last month. If a county is 20% positive or more, a district could waive the absentee threshold.
RETURN TO LEARN PLAN
The district worked on its Return to Learn plan, which shows how it will take precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, through June and submitted it to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 following board approval.
The Building Leadership Teams met weekly last spring and summer to develop the plans based on parent surveys done during the spring shutdown, Larson said.
“What we had to submit to the state was assurance we will have these things done,” Larson said. The district presented the plan to staff and parents.
“It is a living document,” Larson said. “ We will probably make changes all through the fall to it.”
If attending in-person, students will learn daily routines for the first several days.
The district has separate plans for online school, hybrid learning and rural schools grades 1-4 as detailed at wapsievalleyschools.com.
CLEANING
The school board approved last month an additional custodian to rotate among the elementaries and secondary school.
The district also increased the frequency of visits from an outside janitorial contractor to the rural schools. Rural school janitorial visits are up from two or three times a week to nightly, Larson said.
For students attending on-site, custodians will clean high-touch surfaces while class is in session, and will clean each classroom when students leave it. There will be additional cleaning of early education centers and “manipulatives” with the use of laundry bags for cleaning.
All classroom instructors will be prepared to make their classrooms free of furniture that will not tolerate daily disinfection procedures.
Students will hand-wash or sanitize before and after meals, and after coughing or sneezing with kiosks in all common areas.
P.P.E. USE
Use of a mask or face shield on the bus and at school is not required but both are “highly encouraged,” Larson said in an interview last week.
Masks are especially encouraged when students are not at their desks, such as in the hallway, the plan for in-person learning states. Desks are to be six feet apart as much as possible. Plexiglas dividers on tables are planned for group activity in assigned seats.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is available from the school, with two style options for face shields, he said.
“One is a hat (brim) clip-on; we’re hoping students who wear hats will take those.”
The other is volunteer-made cloth masks. Larson estimated there would be three or four masks for each elementary student and two for each junior and senior high student.
Masks were a hot topic during public comment to the school board, minutes from Aug. 4 show.
Vaughn Gross, secondary science teacher and website administrator, presented statistics supporting the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings. Mark Sabotta, secondary math teacher, echoed Vaughn’s presentation saying masks would help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Parent of six Anna Behnke said she wants her kids back in the classroom but if the district requires face coverings she will keep her kids home.
Parent Melissa Sander told the board she is making 3,000 masks for the school. She said five of her nine kids were in school.
Gina Wiersema, a collaborative coach at the secondary level, said 17 teachers said they would feel more comfortable if PPE and masks were required for students, minutes state.
Larson noted the elementary will have self-contained classrooms.
A form on the district website (click “Parent resources” on the front page) allows parents to select which form of PPE the district should try to provide for their child to wear, or parents may state that their child will not be wearing any PPE.
Parents also had to check a box, in case their child presents with COVID-19 symptoms, stating whether or not they would allow the nurse to put PPE such as a mask on their child.
“Teachers will provide reminders and reinforcement to encourage wearing of PPE,” the form states. “If students are resistant, parents will be notified by the teacher and district staff will work directly with parents to develop a plan.”
ILLNESS
The plan states that any student who feels ill at school needs to mask prior to moving in the halls. If a COVID-19 illness is suspected, custodians will be notified and the area of contamination will be closed off until cleaned. Public Health protocols will be used to inform parents and the public as required.
Students will be excluded from school if testing positive for COVID-19 or exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms: a fever of 100.0 Fahrenheit or greater, cough, shortness of breath, chills or shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Parents are discouraged from sending students who feel unwell to school. Students with symptoms will be sent home immediately.
Persons who had symptoms but didn’t get tested can return if they have had no fever for at least 72 hours and no fever-reducing medicines were taken in that time, if other symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Persons with close contact with a positive case (six feet for 15 minutes) must quarantine for 14 days after last exposure, self-monitor for symptoms and check temperature twice daily.
TRANSPORTATION
Larson discussed bussing amid the pandemic.
Students will consistently have assigned seating with siblings sitting together. Upon pickup, buses will be loaded back to front, and unloaded after school in the opposite order. Buses will be sanitized using a mist system at the end of each route: the morning route and the dismissal route.
“We will maintain a six-foot distance when feasible,” Larson added.
MUSIC
Conceptual music skills will be taught with as little singing as possible. If singing occurs, classes will use larger spaces or outside and will socially distance.
In band, small groups must follow social distance requirements and bell covers will be used. There will be no sharing of instruments.
Concerts may be outdoors with the possibility of no winter concert.
GYM/SPORTS
Foggers will be used nightly in the weight room, wrestling room, sports equipment room and locker rooms. Locker rooms will be locked during the school day in line with guidance from the boys and girls athletic unions. Physical education will be outdoors as weather permits.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}