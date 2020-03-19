For obvious reasons it’s not possible to overstate the damages this new Coronavirus pandemic has caused and will continue to cause in the immediate future. It’s just not my style to remain silent as I witness this fragile world coming apart one invisibly infected person at a time.
This particular column isn’t meant to be “The Today With J. Show” but it is my attempt to fight fire with fire by fighting words with words. If after reading this column you lowered this paper with the makings of a “sugar rush” if only for a moment, then my intentions were a glowing success.
If the effects of the illness don’t get you then quite possibly the after effects might. The loss of jobs, the loss of income, the fear of getting the virus, particularly for the elderly, the being quarantined, or the dramatic loss in most every retirement account is enough to knock even the strongest to their knees. With all of these negatives all at once it’s easy to feel “punch drunk” as you weave and wobble while trying to get through the standing 8 count.
We must remember, we’re all together as one, no Democrats, no Republicans, no black, white, rich or poor, just one united people strong against the storm. Though the black clouds are hard to escape it’s important to believe that it’s only temporary, for faith will tame the winds and hope will calm the waters.
Many times over the years when the tune was sad or the times were down, I always remember my brother Frank comforting me. He was a clinical psychologist, and though he passed away young, he left me with a reminder to always count my blessings. How easy it is to forget our blessings, especially beginning with life itself.
This Coronavirus is going to have all of us walking blindly into a new type of do this, don’t do that, way of life for a while. If at some point you feel imprisoned in your own home for extended periods of time, there are so many things, so many blessings you can build upon.
Maybe you can light the grill and spend some quality time with your family your workload often robs away from you. Maybe call a friend or family member you haven’t talked to in so long. For the energetic, clean out that shed or paint the bedroom you’ve been wanting to do for so long.
For the wanderer’s soul, take a long walk down a gravel road, let go and let the free wind blow through your hair. What about that symphony out on the porch if you close your eyes and listen during a gentle rain?
Maybe it’s about time to curl up with a blanket and read a book. Try one of my favorites you hardly ever get time to do by leafing through an old photo album. Very few things can touch the heart like old photographs of friends and family.
The important thing is to try and stay busy and try to create or accomplish something. Don’t let fear and anxiety get the best of you. Try to remember if the days get long and hard to bear that this too shall pass.