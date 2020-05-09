CEDAR FALLS – In these unprecedented days, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony has announced plans for the coming months to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. There continues to be uncertainty about when it will be safe to present live concerts. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s top priority is always the health and safety of audiences, musicians, volunteers and staff.
Changes to wcfsymphony Operations
On April 28, 2020, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Board of Directors considered changes to the organization’s operations to address the challenges posed by Covid-19.
The key changes approved by the Board were:
1. Live concerts will be announced for the 2020-2021 season as conditions permit and with as much notice to the public as possible. Depending on conditions, there may be full orchestra concerts, chamber music concerts or no live concerts during the season. Ticketing information, including seating and refund policies, will be made available as concert dates are announced.
2. wcfsymphony will begin offering a variety of performances and presentations online in the coming weeks.
Concert Programs:
Plans were in place for wcfsymphony’s 2020-2021 season prior to the Covid-19 shutdown. These plans included:
• An opening concert with music from Star Wars and 2001: A Space Odyssey.
• Two concerts celebrating the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.
• New Year’s Eve with wcfsymphony.
• Valentine’s Day at the Brown Derby.
• A Spring Pops concert with Abby and Travis Turpin.
• The rescheduled performance of the National Geographic documentary JANE.
When possible, these concerts will be presented. If not possible, Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger are developing plans for concerts with smaller ensembles and reduced audiences.
Online Presentations:
Beginning on May 22, 2020, wcfsymphony will present a series of online watch parties, hosted by Jason Weinberger. These one-hour presentations will feature memorable wcfsymphony performances from the last decade. Maestro Weinberger will also host a variety of other online offerings including music from individual wcfsymphony players and stories from behind the scenes of music-making.
Announcements with details about live concerts and online presentations will be made through local media, email, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Facebook page and at wcfsymphony.org.
Although no tickets to Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony events are on sale at this time, contributions may still be made to the orchestra’s Annual Fund. Automatic monthly donations by credit card are now available at wcfsymphony.org/support-us. Donations may also be made by calling 319-273-3373 or by mail to Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, Gallagher-Bluedorn PAC, 8201 Dakota Street, #17, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.