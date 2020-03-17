Around the same time Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a public health disaster emergency for the state of Iowa on Tuesday morning, another business in Waverly announced it will be temporarily closing up shop.
In a statement, the Waverly Bowl Inn announced it will be closing for a minimum of two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Waterloo bowling leagues have been cancelled.
"Their alley is still open at this time, but that may change in the near future as well," the statement reads.
The closure comes just a day after it was announced that all middle school bowling leagues in Waverly are cancelled as well.
More information can be found here: http://highschoolbowling.org/.