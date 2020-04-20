Waverly Economic Development is asking businesses to help document the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and regional business community.
Surveys are being emailed to Waverly and Bremer County businesses this week as part of a regional and national effort. The survey has questions related to COVID-19 impacts on operations, supply chain, workforce, finance and future outlook and can be completed in 10-15 minutes. The survey also asks whether businesses are accessing state and federal assistance and with what level of success. All businesses are asked to complete the survey regardless of size or industry sector.
Survey results will be reported only in aggregate to protect privacy of responses. Aggregate results will be provided at a regional and community level. The survey will be conducted multiple times locally at strategic points in time throughout mobilization, reopening and recovery from COVID-19.
Businesses that did not receive the survey via email can contact Connie Tolan, Economic Development Specialist, at Conniet@ci.waverly.ia.us to have a survey link sent to them. The link can also be found on the City of WaverlyFacebook page. Survey deadline is April 24, 2020.