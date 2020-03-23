Even though our offices are closed to the public, the Waverly Chamber team continues to support our community’s businesses during these unprecedented times from both our homes and office.
We have some team members working from home and others continuing to be at our office to answer phones and help people with questions and business inquiries.
The Chamber has three priorities right now:
• Being a Resource for Waverly Businesses: The Chamber continues to push out updated information on a daily basis through emails, social media posts and on our website from partners such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Administration, Main Street America, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Main Street Iowa, Iowa Workforce Development, and Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives to name a few. All of our resources for businesses during this crisis can be found on the COVID-19 tab on our website, www.waverlychamber.com.
• Promoting Waverly Businesses: The Chamber continues to support our community’s businesses, whether they be members of our organization or not, by sharing their social media posts and inspiring creative ways for people to support our local economy. We do all this while strategically being sensitive by how we encourage citizens to stay home as much as possible and practice responsible social distancing.
• Keep Waverly Thinking Appreciatively and Positively: We feel it is extremely important, especially during times like these, to keep an attitude of gratitude and a positive mindset which helps encourage people to remember that, like all things in life, this too shall pass. In that spirit, you will see social media posts to the public and emails to our members that herald these mindsets. For example, reminding us all how important it is to say ‘thank you’ to all essential personnel and letting them know how much we appreciate all they do for Waverly and the sacrifices they are making during this time.
These are challenging times we are experiencing right now. But, the thing I want to encourage all of us to remember is that, no matter what happens, we will get through this together. As a community,
Waverly is one of the strongest and most supportive of our local businesses that I have seen in my travels as a chamber and main street professional. I have no doubt in my mind that we will weather this storm and come out better for it on the other side.
United we will stand to face these challenges and the Chamber will be right there to help and encourage all of our businesses to keep running the race. We are vigilant against the virus and confident in commerce.