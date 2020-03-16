In response to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Celebration scheduled for March 26, 2020, at Wartburg College has been indefinitely postponed. This decision was made following conversations with Waverly Health Center and Wartburg College officials, as well as recommendations from the CDC.
“Following discussions with local health officials, our Executive Board Committee and staff collectively agree that postponing this event indefinitely is the wisest and most responsible course of action we can take during this time,” said Travis Toliver, Executive Director.
In addition, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Program has suspended all non-essential meetings, gatherings, and events until further notice. This includes committee meetings, board meetings and any other non-essential one-on-one meetings with staff members.
The Chamber is encouraging the public to follow recommendations from the CDC regarding mass gatherings and social distancing. More information can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
On the business front, the Chamber suggests local businesses seek information from the resources provided below by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Small Business Administration (SBA). The last link also includes information regarding the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program targeted towards small businesses and non-profit organizations.
IDPH Link for Businesses: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Business-and-Organizations
U.S. Chamber Link: https://www.uschamber.com/coronavirus?iesrc=ctr
Small Business Administration Link: https://www.sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-plan-respond-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
For further information or questions, please call us (319) 352-4526 or email us at waverly@waverly.chamber.com. Continue to follow our Facebook page and Members Messenger for updates.