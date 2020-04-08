Viruses may not have a sense of history, but the humans they affect with their spread do.
The Waverly City Council met remotely for the first time on Monday via the videoconferencing program Zoom. The adjustment was made necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal- and state-mandated social distancing guidelines in place since mid-March.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman reflected on how fortunate the council was to be able to use technology to conduct the proceedings.
“I think it’s a phenomenal to have the luxury during this time to do this,” Hoffman said minutes after the meeting adjourned. “I think it might open some doors into the future in order to prove that these systems can work, and it worked effectively.
“They don’t ever do away with the face-to-face meeting. It’s not just businesses, it’s government entities that are having to adapt to these types of changes. I think it’s a great thing. The only problem I see with it is not everybody has the technology to sign in on a computer or on a smartphone, or pull up YouTube, even.”
Hoffman said city staff and members of the Wartburg College Journalism Department had to be creative in order to be able to broadcast the videoconference via the public access channel and the city’s YouTube account.
“We had quite a few bridges to cross in order to get there, so it took a little bit of time,” he said. “Fortunately, we had a couple of weeks to get that all in line.”
Hoffman was in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers presiding over the meeting, while City Administrator James Bronner, City Clerk Carla Guyer and City Attorney and Economic Development Director Bill Werger joined him, though sufficiently spread out. Werger handled the organization of the conference on the computer next to the public lectern.
Meanwhile, all seven council members were able to connect from either their homes or offices, though Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow was delayed in getting into the conference. He had to troubleshoot getting in and ended up using his wife’s account, 5 minutes after the meeting started.
The council members even held to the traditional recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, which is done at the start of the first meeting of the month. Hoffman’s computer just happened to be pointed toward the U.S. and Iowa flags in the corner of the council chambers.
Once the council got down to business, they had a hearty slate to consider. The Zoom meeting’s ID was advertised to the public due to a public hearing for the reconstruction of the alley to the south of the 300 block of West Bremer Avenue, which runs behind the Waverly Newspapers office.
The project passed on a pair of unanimous votes, one to set the estimated cost at $49,851 and the other to accept the bid from Feldman Concrete, of Dyersville, for $39,851. The $10,000 difference is for administration and inspection.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen wondered about the timeline and whether the novel coronavirus would affect work. Bronner said the project will start in May, and all of the work would be behind the newspaper, East China Restaurant, Embassy Vineyard Church, State Farm and the currently under construction Twisted Fate Tattoos.
“It doesn’t take that long once it gets started,” Bronner said. “They would hope to be done at the end of the summer at the latest.”
The council also approved contracts for the Fourth Street Southwest, 10th Street Southwest and 20th Street Northwest projects. The Fourth Street work passed on a 5-2 vote, with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider and Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore voting no objecting to the increases in cost. The other two were unanimous.
Throughout the meeting, the only issues were of echoes between the four computers in the council chambers — which was solved by having those not speaking mute their machine’s microphone — and members mistiming or forgetting to unmute their systems before speaking. Also, sometimes Hoffman would mistake a few council members’ voices when calling out who made the motion and second.
However, he thinks as the council continues to use the Zoom system for future meetings, things will smooth out.
“Between Bill, James, Carla and I after the meeting was done, we hashed it over and talked about things,” Hoffman said. “Everybody’s technological advancement is different than their neighbors. We’re finding out what people are capable of. We’ve had a couple of council members who have never done this type of thing before.
“Hopefully in two weeks, we’ll see that things will be just fine.”