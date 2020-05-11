Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of reports on how city governments have adapted to COVID-19.
As the novel coronavirus started its rampage across Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed the use of electronic methods for governmental meetings and hearings in a March 20 proclamation to maintain social-distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As a response, the Waverly City Council has been meeting since April 6 using Zoom, the videoconferencing software that had exploded in popularity with businesses, governments and everyday folk.
Mayor Adam Hoffman convenes the meetings in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers with City Clerk Carla Guyer and City Attorney Bill Werger also in the room an ample distance apart. Meanwhile, the seven members of the City Council all attend from their homes, while City Administrator James Bronner and the department heads also appear remotely.
The meetings are still broadcast on Waverly’s public access channel 10 on Mediacom and Waverly Utilities as well as on the city’s YouTube channel, but the cameras are trained on the mayor with the sound patched in. The Wartburg College Journalism Department producers tried to broadcast the visuals from the Zoom feed, but they found it not possible to do.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to Hoffman and members of the council to get their feelings on meeting virtually. The mayor and six of the members — Ward 1’s Brian Bergren, Ward 2’s Kris Glaser, Ward 3’s Rod Drenkow, Ward 5’s Tim Kangas and at-large members Ann Rathe and Matthew Schneider — replied. We did not hear back from Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore.
Here are their responses:
Waverly Newspapers: Do you miss meeting with your colleagues in the chambers?
Hoffman: Absolutely. It is much more effective to communicate because we have the eye contact that is important in conveying a message. Most of all, I miss the guests/citizens who attend. Open access is important in government.
Birgen: Absolutely. There is much less one on one interactions with my colleagues. Everything is done as a large group now.
Glaser: It certainly feels different when you are not able to meet in person for council meetings. It may be that we are so used to meeting in person that anything different makes it feel less personal.
Drenkow: Yes I do. I really don’t like the new normal of electronic meetings. I think that a person misses many of the things that make in-person meetings so valuable. The non-verbal communication, such as body posture and subtle facial expressions, are entirely absent. While I understand the need for the electronic meetings and I fully support social distancing until this crisis is over, electronic meetings are a poor but necessary substitute for the real thing.
Kangas: Yes, it is more enjoyable to be around people and have true interactions.
Rathe: Yes, I do miss meeting in person with my fellow council members and city staff. It’s nice to chat with them before or after meetings and to have face to face dialogue. That helps build relationships that help us govern more effectively. I also miss hearing in real time the questions and comments of citizens who speak about specific agenda items and during public comment time. I feel bad for guest city council members during this time because I don’t think the on-line experience totally captures the ambience of a live meeting.
Schneider: Yes, businesses meetings, if at all possible, should be done in person.
WN: In a regular meeting, members of the public would often attend. In the new normal, you function in front of a computer screen. Does the absence of a visible audience impact the way to think or work?
Hoffman: It most certainly affects how we interact, but that is a response to the barrier that the technology places between us and them. In reality, the absence of an audience is never accurate. Between being available on YouTube or on this newspaper’s Facebook live, I always presume there are many people watching even if the council chambers are empty. Additionally, people may be watching the meeting later as well.
Glaser: I do not feel that the current social distancing meeting format has changed how I listen or act on behalf of Waverly’s citizens. Since the public cannot attend the meetings in person, I would encourage citizens to reach out to me if they have questions or comments. I can be reached at kglaser@ci.waverly.ia.us.
Drenkow: I think the thrust of your second question is do I act differently on the council when I have an audience . For me the answer is no. People who know me know that I really don’t play to the audience but I speak what is on my mind. What I do miss greatly, however, are the comments from citizens who take the time to attend the meetings. I, like all of my council colleagues, greatly value the input that we receive and use that input to help make our decisions. That input has been greatly reduced which is a real tragedy.
Kangas: Doesn’t really impact the way I work but I would like to be able to have public input on items. We have had some parties that have had an interest join the Zoom, but it’s not quite the same.
Rathe: I don’t think it has changed how I think about issues during the meetings or my prep work for meetings. I don’t think it has stifled my motivation to comment on issues in meetings. The meetings feel more isolated without the public present. I definitely prefer in-person meetings but I’m glad we have the ability to meet remotely so we can continue the city’s business.
Schneider: Though I understood why we had to have meetings via Zoom, they are more difficult. More importantly, I don’t think it is beneficial to the public. Public comment, during the meeting, could be done only via a phone line. It’s very impersonal. I think it’s important for the media to attend these meetings in person. There is value in journalists and the public to be there in person. I fail to accept this as the new normal as there is value to human interaction that technology fails to capture.
Birgen: The biggest difference is being at home, so I have more distractions. When I am in the council chambers I am there to work. When I am at home I may be distracted by my child needing to be reminded of chores or someone calling on the phone. I prioritize my council work, but the distractions are there.
WN: What advantages do you see to online decision-making?
Hoffman: The primary advantage is that it allows us to remain on a timeline for municipal operations. When we delay meetings, we delay decisions. This can push back construction projects which may result in construction bid being higher. Having a means to meet in order to accomplish the goals is important. If we didn’t, we would be 4 city council meetings behind right now.
Drenkow: The only advantage to online meetings is that we are practicing social distancing. In business, online meetings are a great tool because it cuts down on travel costs and permits people who may be geographically distanced to participate live and in person at the same meetings. However, for city business, in my opinion it does not have any advantages over in person meetings, which I hope we can get back to soon.
Kangas: The whole council can still attend, even if we would be out of town so quorums would not be a problem. Other than that, I am not sure any ‘advantages’ specifically.
Rathe: The main advantages are that we can continue to manage the city’s affairs efficiently, even in times of crisis, and hear from citizens despite necessary social distancing.
Schneider: There is no doubt technology has been extremely beneficial to decision making. Specifically though to online meetings, they are useful where distance or illness makes in person meetings impractical.
Birgen: I prefer the in person meetings. I hope the online meetings are temporary.
Glaser: One big advantage of the online format of council meetings is keeping the council, mayor, staff and citizens safe during this pandemic by avoiding meeting in person and following social distancing requirements.
WN: We noticed, the online meetings go a lot faster. Are the speed and the setting in sync or is it just a coincidence?
Hoffman: I believe that most of the seven in-person meetings since the beginning of the year have all been time efficient. I feel the length of the meetings depends on the agenda items that are being discussed. For instance, if you have a public hearing, they may go longer if people wish to speak. Most of our agendas are pretty straightforward with normal items that we see annually.
Kangas: I think we have had some light agendas to cover, so that has helped with the meeting progress.
Rathe: I think this is a coincidence. Our recent agendas have been straightforward and haven’t required much debate. I’m glad we completed budget deliberations before we had to start meeting remotely; it would have been difficult to discuss such complex issues and get citizen input via Zoom or conference calls.
Schneider: I believe your observation is correct. Online meetings don’t have the same level of human interaction and communication is more difficult. I believe this results in less questions being asked. I do think as the council meetings went along throughout the pandemic everyone became more comfortable with the technology, and this has resulted in better discussion.
Birgen: I suspect there are items that have been postponed to later meetings because it would be difficult to discuss them online. We have have shorter agendas recently than most of our in person meetings.
Glaser: I do not feel that the speed of the council meetings has changed. Our meeting length is determined by the number of agenda items and the amount of discussion that takes place for many of the agenda items.
Drenkow: I think you are correct that the meetings are going faster, although this may be due to the fact that we have not had any really controversial measures come before the Council since the electronic meetings have started. I think that we are less verbose (or at least that applies to me) in the electronic format. But I don’t think this is in the best interests of the City in the long run because some of these issues are not being discussed to the depth that the Council would normally discuss them. I think there is a tendency for me at least to just become a spectator rather than a full participant.
WN: What have you noticed about your adaptation to online work.
Hoffman: I have found it to be quite convenient, but by no means a permanent replacement for in-person dialogue and discussion. Unlike the council members, I am always in the chambers as a matter of formality as well as due to the technology hub being located at the civic center for TV and YouTube production and broadcasting.
Rathe: As I mentioned, my prep work for meetings is about the same, although I miss dropping by city hall to learn more about agenda items from James Bronner or other staff. During the meetings it can be a bit clumsy making sure we take turns talking and don’t speak over each other when moving or seconding an agenda item. I tend to be tech-timid, but have found Zoom easy to navigate. There have been some glitches with the TV broadcasts but staff are doing their best to fix those. Overall, I think we as a council have adapted quickly and are making the best of a tough situation. I’m grateful we have the option to meet remotely.
Schneider: I really have not changed the way I approach the meetings. It is useful to be in person the be able to have a quick discussion with a city staff member or other council member. The only material difference is my commute time to the council meetings it bypasses Bremer Avenue and is now about 30 seconds from the living room to the den.
Birgen: I have noticed the lines between work and home tend to blur when I work at home so often. It is very important to set a schedule and respect boundaries when working from home. City Council work has always been something done out of my spare time, as opposed to my job as a Wartburg faculty member, so it already had a tendency to encroach on the time I would spend working around the home.
Glaser: Conducting or participating in online meetings is not new to me. In my profession, I am often in voice or video conference calls with those that cannot meet in person. It does make it a bit more challenging sometimes when you cannot see the visual cues that an in person meeting would provide. However, in times that this, we have to do our best to find ways to still complete our business on behalf of Waverly.
Drenkow: I may just be old fashioned, but as you can tell from my answers above, I much prefer to meet in person. I have participated in online meetings in my business as both a participant and a leader, so online meetings are not a new thing for me. I just think that in the setting of the Waverly City Council, we function much better being able to meet face to face.
Kangas: Just switching back and forth screens between the agenda and documents and the zoom view for input. In chambers, the agenda is on screen and everything is right there. I think everyone has mostly adapted to how to mute/unmute for discussions.