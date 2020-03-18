On Wednesday morning, the City of Waverly sent out a news release containing more information on leisure services in town and whether they will close due to the spread of COVID-19.
While places such as Waverly City Hall and the Civic Center will be closed until further notice, the Waverly Municipal Golf Course will remain open, albeit with a few new procedures in place.
Effective immediately, the pro shop will be closed to all customers.
The shop will still be staffed during normal business hours, but to limit face-to-face contact and practice social distancing, the primary payment option will be credit card transactions made over the phone.
Members can book tee times online, but nonmembers must secure tee times and pay over the phone.
Golf carts will be sanitized with bleach-based products, according to the release, and if a golf cart is rented along with a tee time, a sanitized cart will be provided on the first tee.
The release also stated that all events prior to May 9 will be cancelled in accordance with the Center for Disease Control's recommendations, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Moreover, the release provided some notes for players to stay safe and take necessary precautions: pack hand sanitizer and use it liberally; remain 6 feet away from all players at all times; each cart should have a maximum of one golfer, although walking is the safest option; leave the pin in the whole on greens at all times; refrain from picking up random golf balls, tees, etc.; bunker rakes have been removed, and staff will be tasked with raking them; handshakes and fist bumps should be avoided; and stay home if you are sick.
Note that the Waverly Country Club is a separate entity from the city. You can reach the country club at 319-352-3855 for more information.