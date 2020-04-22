The Waverly City Council will hold a public hearing during its normal study session on Monday, April 27, to discuss the Waverly Health Center borrowing $5.6 million in forgivable loans from a federal program designed to provide relief for small businesses during the coronavirus public health emergency.
WHC is taking out the loan for the purpose of, as the resolution approved Monday night setting up the hearing states, “paying payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The hospital has already applied for and received approval from the Small Business Administration, which is overseeing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The PPP was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed in late March. The bill had allotted $349 billion of the $2.2 trillion bill for the loans to small businesses, but that fund had been exhausted within days of implementation.
However, on Tuesday, the White House and Congress agreed to a deal to add more money to the PPP. It would infuse $320 billion into the program along with another $75 billion for hospitals, $60 billion to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and $25 billion to fund expanded testing for the virus.
The Senate approved the bill Tuesday night, and the House is expected to take up the measure on Thursday. President Donald Trump indicated during his daily COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday in the White House that he would sign it when it gets to his desk.
City Administrator James Bronner reminded the council that the PPP loan is for costs associated with the pandemic.
“The hospital itself had been looking at submitting this loan, and part of it has been the timing of it,” Bronner said. “They want you to take a draw within 10 days of approval.”
He said within an hour of the hospital’s submission of the application, it was approved. He said that made things difficult for setting the public hearing, as even though no city tax dollars fund the hospital, the City of Waverly acts as an owner of WHC.
He said the application was pulled back, as funds were expected to be available, and he expects another approval following the public hearing.
Bronner added that if the loan ended up being not forgivable, WHC would have to pay back the funds, and he said CEO Jim Atty and Chief Financial Officer Lisa Bennett have everything in order.
“We have no issue on the city side,” Bronner said. “The city has no liability whatsoever, even if it turned into a revenue bond to help dig out the loan.
“It’s pretty locked down from the sounds of it. We just have to go through the proper procedure to approve it as the apparent owner for the hospital to receive this funding.”
He said the PPP funds would be applied to the hospital’s overtime, personal protection equipment and operational expenses to cover the pandemic.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow asked if the funding being applied is a special program for hospitals.
“The PPP program for small employers blew through their money within a few days,” Drenkow said. “They’re debating now to re-fund that.”
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider said from his understanding of the PPP, WHC would be able to use 75% of the funds for payroll and 25% for utilities and occupancy costs.
“They could use up to 100% for payroll, but it’s definitely needed to keep the payroll rolling,” Schneider said. “As long as they do that, it’s all a grant.”
Drenkow hoped that the city didn’t miss the funding window by having to go through the hearing process. Bronner said the process will allow the hospital to take the funding in the prescribed time frame.
“We’ve been through a bunch of scenarios with bond attorneys… so I think we’re good with the window,” Bronner said. “It’s just a matter of getting the formality through.
“We have checked everything off, and it should be good to go.”