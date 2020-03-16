The fact that our public library brings so many community members together means that the library will also be a place of likely transmission of the new coronavirus, which now has community spread in Iowa.
We will do our part to slow the spread and keep everyone in our community safe. Starting Tuesday, March 17, the Waverly Public Library building will be closed to the public until further notice. All meetings and library programs are cancelled.
At this point, we are still answering reference questions through phone, email, and social media. Reference assistance will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Most of our online resources can be accessed from home, including Libby (free digital books, magazines, and audiobooks) and Bookflix (free books and literacy-related games for kids). Access these resources at www.waverlyia.com/library/online-resources.
The WiFi is still on and can be accessed from the parking lot. If you have any questions about how to use any of our resources, call us. We will be continuously reevaluating the local situation and keeping you up to date on the availability of library services through the library website, the library Facebook page, the Waverly Newspapers, and KWAY.
Our return bins are closed, for both your safety and that of our staff. Please keep your library materials until the library reopens. We are already a fine-free library, and we will be waiving fines for those few items that still accrue overdue fines during this time. Your health and that of the community will take precedence over material due dates.
We will do our best to serve you remotely during this time, and we will continue to provide updates. Thank you for your patience. If you have any questions, please contact us. We are here.