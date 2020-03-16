The East Bremer Diner owner is enterprising, dedicated and yes, passionate about the Waverly landmark he and his wife own.
As federal and state agencies continue to fine-tune the guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, Matt Lamos says he is evolving his business to fit the times, while exercising utmost care for the patrons, staff and the overall community.
“It’s a time where we’ll have new opportunities,” Lamos told Waverly Newspapers Monday. “It’s really easy to get down on the idea, but we’re focused, and our staff is so focused and so excited to try these new things.
“It’s time for us to rebrand and really, really set the tone for where we’re going to be in six months, because from the looks, it’s not going to be a two, three, four-week thing. We’re looking at six months, 12 months impacting our business financially. We have a staff that’s ready to grow with us, and that’s really, really exciting.”
Lamos will try to have his restaurant as close to normal operation as possible, but he knows that there will be some changes.
For food quality control purposes, Lamos said the diner has suspended the weekend brunch buffet and instead is offering a limited Sunday breakfast menu alongside the regular menu.
Another change for East Bremer patrons will be portioned salad dressings instead of bringing out four bottles of different types of dressing.
“We’re going to look at it, and I think a lot of other businesses will as well, how can we get creative, what are some things that we wanted to try, and this is the time” to do that, he said.
“We’ve been trained how to control contamination and everything else. The more control we have in the product in the restaurant, the better, I think, the people should feel.”
The Iowa Restaurant Association (IRA) released a statement Sunday night that announced most restaurants in Iowa are remaining open to serve the public. This came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the weekend recommended banning gatherings of 50 people or more, but on Monday, President Donald Trump lowered the recommendation to 10.
“While we realize several states have required restaurants to close for in-restaurant dining, at this time there is no indication that Iowa is following suit,” IRA President and CEO Jessica Dunker said in the statement. “We recognize this is a fluid situation but for now, WE ARE HERE!”
In several other states, governors have ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and nightclubs or limiting services or capacities. For example, in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for bars, nightclubs and breweries to close, while restaurants can remain open if they reduce capacity by 50%.
In New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., said during a press conference that he and his counterparts have restaurants be open for delivery or take-out only. In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants to be closed to dine-in customers starting Monday night through March 30.
But in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated in a press conference Monday afternoon that she will not order business closures.
Lamos said his restaurant, and possibly others in the area, will remain open as long as they can.
“If they go the California route… or go the Illinois route… then that’s what we’ll do,” he said. “We’ve talked with our staff. We have our regular plan going forward, a Plan B if it gets worse, a Plan C if it gets worse than that.
“It’s just preparation. We’re prepared for whatever they throw at us. The prime concern is to take care of the 35-40 people who work with us. The restaurant’s going to be around. We’ll make it through this.”
He said as the coronavirus causes some to eschew dining out, he won’t need to have as much staff working the restaurant as normal. Lamos’ priority is to take care of his staff.
He added that patronage was doing well until the last few days, when he said the stock market plummeted from the virus fears.
“It hasn’t been as bad as we thought it was going to be,” Lamos said. “We have plans in place if it gets to those points.”
He added that East Bremer Diner was used to having thinner crowds after the construction of Bremer Avenue in 2017 and 2018.
“We have pretty good practice now,” he said.
The restaurant has been offering carry-out orders, but prior to the virus outbreak, Lamos and his crew have been quietly developing a delivery service in town. He said he wanted to get the service right before announcing it publicly.
However, in light of current events, Lamos felt that now was a good time to do it. He added that in addition to Waverly, East Bremer Diner will deliver to Janesville and Shell Rock.
“We have a lot of regulars who won’t be getting to us, but we can still deliver to their homes,” he said. “You’ll really see our industry really take the opportunity to get really good at this now, because we won’t have a choice.”
Dunker, the IRA president and CEO in her statement, said that if restaurant patrons are not well or part of a high-risk population susceptible to COVID-19, they should either stay at home and take a delivery or in the car and get curbside service.
“We will make your favorite meals and you can opt for carryout,” Dunker said. “If you prefer a third party delivery service, please seek one that is deploying ‘no contact’ protocols. We’d prefer to hand the meals we make directly to you, but if that’s not an option, these protocols help mitigate some of the risk when meals are not delivered under our supervision.”
Lamos, the East Bremer Diner owner, said that he and his staff are in conversations to provide community meals for those who are off work or where school has been shut down for a month. Gov. Reynolds on Sunday recommended schools not be open for the next four weeks, and some companies are advising some workers to telecommute for a few weeks to stem the COVID-19 spread.
“We’ll have a staff in our kitchen no matter what,” Lamos said. “If there’s a way for us to help the community in those ways… we can at least supply a location and some labor… we can supply the means anyway to help.
“We’re looking for any opportunity to help the community and keep our staff employed at the highest level we can.”