Per the guidance of the Department of Public Health on COVID-19 and for the safety of our employees and customers, Waverly Utilities (WU) will be closing the front office to the general public via walk-in traffic starting Tuesday, March 17.
The utility is not closing altogether as staff will still be on-hand along with electric and telecom operations.
Waverly Utilities’ office will have normal operating hours from 7:30am-4:30pm Monday-Friday but will only be available via phone and/or online.
This step is being implemented to ensure the continued normal operation of the utility and mitigate any potential risk for our employees.
“We feel this step is necessary to ensure the safety and health of not only our staff but also the public,” stated Darrel Wenzel, CEO.
Please know this is a fluid situation and is subject to change. The most up-to-date messages can be found on Waverly Utilities’ Facebook and Twitter accounts.
“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this critical time,” stated Wenzel. “Waverly Utilities is a local, customer-owned municipal utility, and we will continue to be available to our customers during this health crisis.”
Telecom Service Calls & New Installations
Waverly Utilities will be limiting in-home telecom service calls and installations effective immediately. All new installations will be scheduled after April 12th. Those currently scheduled through April 1, 2020, will continue as planned, however, if someone in your home has been exposed to COVID-19 or is sick, please notify WU as soon as possible to reschedule.
For outages or incidents, WU staff will first attempt to resolve any physical issue outside the property. If the problem is not a physical issue, staff will attempt to troubleshoot with the customer over the phone.
With the limitations on installs and service calls, WU telecom staff will utilize this opportunity to install outdoor drops. Because of this, you may see WU staff working outdoors over the next several weeks.
Electric Service Calls
Waverly Utilities’ electric operations team will continue daily plant and distribution operations and will be on-call for any emergency situations that may arise.
Bill Payments
Waverly Utilities is encouraging customers to keep up-to-date with payments for electric, telecom, and all city services. Customer payment options are listed below:
• Drop boxes located outside Waverly Utilities. Place all payments in an envelope with name and address or account number. WU does not encourage placing cash in the drop boxes.
• Online at http://www.waverlyutilities.com/contact-us/pay-your-bill/. This service allows customers to safely view accounts and make payments all from the comfort of their home.
• Call 319-559-2000 to make payments over the phone