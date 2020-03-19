Waverly Utilities (WU) is committed to protecting its employees and citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WU will have normal operating hours from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, but will only be available via phone and/or online. WU staff will continue to work behind the scenes, so please do not hesitate to call or email us. WU can be reached at 319-559-2000 or via email at customerserv@waverlyutilities.com.
TELECOM SERVICES
WU will be limiting in-home telecom service calls and installations effective immediately. We will continue to provide the best customer service possible, given the circumstances. If someone in your home has been exposed to COVID-19 or is sick, please notify WU as soon as possible to reschedule. If we must enter your home, our technicians will wear personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.
We will be asking the following questions prior to arriving at your home:
1. Do you or anyone in your home have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms? (cough, difficulty breathing)
2. Did you or anyone in your home travel from an infected geographic area within 14 days of getting sick? (Europe, China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea)
3. Did you or anyone in your home have close contact with a person who was laboratory- confirmed with COVID-19 within 14 days of getting sick?
For outages or incidents, WU staff will first attempt to resolve any physical issue outside the property. If the problem is not a physical issue, staff will attempt to troubleshoot with the customer over the phone.
UTILITY SERVICES
WU’s electric, meter and distribution employees will continue daily plant and distribution operations and will be on-call for any emergency situations that may arise.
BILL PAYMENT
WU is encouraging customers to keep up-to-date with payments for electric, telecom, and all city services. Customer payment options are listed below:
• Mail: Payments will still be accepted by mail
• Drop boxes – Drop boxes are located next to WU’s mailbox near the street and on the building next to the front doors. Place all payments in an envelope with name and address or account number. WU does not encourage placing cash in the drop box.
• By Credit Card/Debit Card: Call us at 319-559-2000 to pay using a debit or credit card over the phone. A service charge does apply.
• Automatic pay is available – Payments will be automatically withdrawn out of your designated bank account on the last business day of the month. Please contact us and we’d be happy to send you a form to sign-up. A sign-up form is also available on our website at www.waverlyutilities.com – under Billing.
While on-time payment is strongly encouraged, WU will be waiving all late fees and suspending non-pay disconnection procedures through May 1, 2020. We understand our customers are going through a challenging time. We want to help as much as possible. At this time, normal collection procedures will resume May 4, 2020; however, we are willing to work with customers and set-up payment plans, if necessary.
Please know this is a fluid situation and subject to change. The most up-to-date messages can be found on WU’s Facebook page.
Waverly Utilities appreciates our customers and your understanding during this time!