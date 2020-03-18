We are here to inform readers accurately.
To serve our community compassionately.
To help build with purpose and passion.
In my mind, these are the three pillars of our identity as a community paper.
We practice them every day. They have been our binding mission since 1856 as they connect our community in a meaningful way.
For 164 years, we have lived and worked next door to many of our readers and advertisers, so in times of elation and in times of grief, we are side by side with them.
However, in times of crisis, we try to remind ourselves why we chose to become community journalists. Every reporter or editor might have a different explanation, but when all is said and done, I believe it boils down to this: We care for the people whose stories we are privileged to tell and for the places we share as a community.
The relationships of trust we have built over the years with reliable sources become especially precious in times of emergencies, like the one we are living through now.
The statewide and national public health emergency is truly an uncharted territory for many of us in front-line occupations like doctors and nurses, first responders, firefighters, mental health professionals, teachers, city workers, business owners, preachers, and journalists.
In Waverly, our community has been tested before, but in my years here, the biggest test came from nature, during the flood of 2008.
There were other, harsher tests, in the history of the town as well.
But on balance, regardless of the challenge, every time, because of the dedicated work of every single one of the community’s members — and also the selfless work of plenty of volunteers — the community has emerged better and stronger and more resilient.
As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crisis unfolds, one thing I know will be true: We will get through this together, and we will help each other in our hour of need.
As all of you can attest, things change by the minute, and our lives have been unquestionably disrupted. A lot of social gathering places have now shuttered. But distance should not mean isolation.
And while we grieve — each in our own way — the loss of face-to-face interaction with classmates, colleagues, congregations, and friends, let’s remember that it is temporary.
Let’s also remember that the more we abide by orders, guidelines and instructions on how to stay safe and behave responsibly to curb the spread of the virus, the more we are doing our part to bring about its containment and eventual eradication.
In the chaotic nature of things right now, even-keeled business owners are stepping up and finding ways to evolve and survive.
What this means for each industry would truly be understood in the future.
For now, in Waverly, restaurant owners have opted to do deliveries and serve carry-outs, after the governor shut down business as usual Tuesday. (See adjacent list.)
For grocery stores and some retailers, it means adjusting hours to allow employees to stock and clean at night and accommodate the elderly and individuals with medical conditions in the morning, so they can shop in peace and quiet.
And so that we can show our humanity and our deference to those whose wisdom we count on when we encounter emergencies.
For churches and schools, the message will be delivered virtually for now.
What it means for the newspaper — in the short term and beyond — I am sure will spur a lot of innovation.
Exactly what this would look like will make its place in the history books.
What is clear to me now is that our local businesses, including this newspaper, will need a lot of loving along the way.
And we will need it for the long haul, as this is not a sprint, but rather, an ultra-marathon of pride-filled endurance.
We need everyone to cheer us to the finish line.
Because no one can do it alone.
Today, to uplift ourselves, in the midst vortex of news and market tumbles, we took some time — such a rare and real commodity with undownable value — to create the graphic on the front page. It shows, only in part, the faces of the people, who in one capacity or another, deliver the news and views of this community to you.
Looking at our columnists, our pastors, our cub reporters, our council members, our staff members and our legislators, all of whom embody the idea of human connectedness of the paper, fills me with joy.
I hope it does you as well.
So here is how I think we can help.
Inform with accuracy: This is our most sacred of principles, and implementing it in times of crisis, when everything is in flux, is a challenge. We recognize this and update our online stories as developments happen.
As avalanches of information descend upon us all and up-to-the-minute updates from federal, state and local governments engulf us, our job as community journalists is to put the world in order, provide context and distill the essence.
Unlike social media, we work hard to report factually relevant information rather than rumors and conspiracy theories.
We vet our stories and rely on local experts to provide context and offer relevant advice.
To this effect, continue to send us your news and share your videos and pictures with us. Email them to either me at editorcft@gmail.com, Eric VanSickle at news@waverlynewspapers.com or share them on our Facebook page.
Serving the community with compassion: Our eyes and our hearts are open to vulnerable members of our community who have been placed in an untenable position. We care deeply for our community and are looking forward to telling your stories, as we know that they will create the record of our times.
Help build with purpose and passion: Like many businesses in town, we are impacted by the closures.
But like many of them, we are here to stay, endure through it all, and help everyone in the process along the way.