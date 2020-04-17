Statewide numbers show more Iowa’s getting weapons permits, a trend that was not as prominent in Fayette and Clayton Counties.
Statewide, 4,838 weapons permits were issued from March 1 to March 23, which includes carry and acquire, 542 more than the same period a year ago, said DPS Program Services Bureau Chief Rusty Ringler.
Permits are up only slightly at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. In March 2020, the office issued 37 permits to carry, compared to 31 permits to carry issued in March 2019, and eight sought permits to acquire, or purchase, weapons last month, up from four a year ago.
“They’re not really (up) much,” Sheriff Marty Fisher said. “I would say it’s standard.”
“I have had a couple people ask about how to get the permit to purchase,” Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi said late last month, but like Fisher, did not notice a jump.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Marcy 20 ordered county sheriffs to implement procedures to accept weapon permit applications through socially-distant means, such as in-person drop-off with limited personal interaction, postal mail, or by electronic means.
“While the guidance did not address the manner in which training must be completed, there are a number of approved training options available to the citizens of Iowa, which include online training courses,” Ringler said. The related Iowa Code Chapter 724 gives no preference to any one test. Training certificates are submitted to the individual counties.
Computer remains the most popular method to renew permits with Clayton County, Tschirgi said, adding people who want to do hands-on training can visit a local gun dealer.
The application for a permit to carry weapons includes several questions which deal broadly with criminal history, including domestic violence history, criminal use of explosives, and other topics such as dishonorable discharge from the military, drug and alcohol addiction and court findings related to mental health and substance abuse, U.S. citizenship, and whether a person has renounced their U.S. citizenship.
Tschirgi’s administrative assistant goes through the screenings.
“If there’s questionable ones, we’ll go through them together,” he said. “It’s usually a pass or fail ... we fail a few.”
Disqualifying examples would include a felony or prior domestic conviction.
For more information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s office at 563-422-3234 or through fayettecountysheriff.com/ Clayton County at 563-245-2422; or Buchanan Sheriff Bill Wolfgram, 319-334-2568.
Carrying concealed weapon applications, renewals and permit to purchase forms to be mailed in may be printed from the Iowa Department of Public Safety website at: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/administrative-services/weapons-permit.