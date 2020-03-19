The community reaction was palpable as the Williams Wellness Center was among the city facilities suspending walk-in service to patrons on Monday.
Their Facebook post announcing this had nine reactions — including four sad faces and a “wow” — and 17 shares as of Thursday.
But make no mistake — they are not simply sitting around.
Instead, facilitators plan on bringing the workouts — free — to every area follower with internet or a data plan.
“[We wanted to] be innovative and think of different ways people can still work out,” said center facilitator Jessica Burkhart, while practicing social distancing amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
So instructors will be pre-recording workout videos and posting them to the Williams Wellness Center Facebook page.
They have two posted already, the five-minute “At Home Stair Workout” — more staircase than Stairmaster — and an eight-minute humorous video called “WWC COVID-cise.”
“Two to three videos a week is the game plan for us right now,” Burkhart said, as far as post frequency. They may make more head of time.
Health promotion facilitator Liz Eser says videos will either be instructional, telling what to do for an exercise and how, and the user can repeat the exercise a few times alone, or there will also be full, 30-minute workout videos with the instructor.
“We’re trying to stick to body weight exercises, or things with replacements if you don’t have dumbbells,” Eser said. “We have done Tobata workouts, which is another type of high-intensity interval training, and boot camp [workouts].”
Some videos may explain how to warm up, such as instructing to jog in place.
“Other times it might not,” Eser said.
“So just make sure if there’s no warmup in the actual video that you’re doing something before that, so don’t just jump in and start doing pushups and squats.”
Eser said warmups are important “because you don’t want to hurt yourself. If you exercise muscles that are cold, you can injure yourself. Starting out slow, starting out easy, starting out light” is safest.
So even if warming up is a little “boring,” just power through it.
When things get moving, remember to listen to your body, and don’t push past pain.
There is no backing music owing to not wanting to run into copyright issues, but participants are welcome to provide their own backing tracks.
Burkhart also recommended additional approaches to staying healthy, for those who are still able to get out and about and haven’t been recommended to self-isolate for coronavirus monitoring.
“We have great parks within our Oelwein area, if you remember to practice your social distancing — six feet away,” Burkhart said. “But getting outdoors is great for your mentality, getting your dog for a walk on our trail system. Rest, exercise, eat healthy, that type of thing.”
And if missing days at the gym still leaves you cold, not to worry. The Wellness Center will automatically be handling extending all memberships for as long as the duration of the closure, Eser said.
BENEFITS OF EXERCISE
Among its many benefits, exercise increases endorphins, the body’s feel-good chemicals, Burkhart said.
Circulating lymph fluid helps the body fight disease, and pumping the muscles helps lymph fluid to circulate, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The lymphatic system is made up of tiny tubes called lymphatic vessels, which collect lymph fluid. These vessels route the fluid through the lymph nodes, which house immune cells that kill off abnormal cells and other harmful substances.
The lymph fluid then drains back into the blood stream, which flows through the kidneys where waste is removed and passed out in your urine.
Maintaining a healthy weight, another benefit of exercise, also helps the lymphatic system work at its best.