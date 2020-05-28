The William Wellness Center announced on Thursday that some of its fitness classes will resume on Monday, June 1. Members participating in the classes will have to social distance during class time and will have to make sure any equipment used is sanitized.
Classes starting on Monday are:
• Courtney's Boot Camp, 5:30-6:15 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the gym;
• Liz's SLAM, 8:45-9:5 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, in the gym;
• Jessica N.'s Re-Boot Camp (easing into things, lighter weight, bodyweight exercises etc., after the eight-week hiatus), 4:40-5:10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. This class will start in the classroom, but if more than four people want to take this class, it will move the class into the gym.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in her state public health emergency declaration closed all fitness centers in March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. Fitness centers in Fayette County were allowed to re-open as of Friday, May 15, with restrictions to reduce the chance of virus transmission, such as operating at only half of their maximum legal occupancy capacity, increasing hygiene practices and taking steps to ensure social distancing of at least six feet.
The Williams Wellness Center announced on May 15 that social distancing is in effect there, children of 6th-grade age and younger must be accompanied by an adult, members must bring their own sweat towels and basketballs, and they must wipe down all equipment after use and put equipment away. No basketball games are allowed, only shooting.