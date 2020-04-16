I’ve been wondering about bodies lately. As we’ve been instructed to keep our bodies six feet away from others — save a few who might live with us — many of us have become more aware about where our bodies are. We don’t want our bodies to spread a virus — or to contract a virus. Some people, due to the nature of their vocations, put their bodies at risk in service to others. For this we can be thankful.
I’ve also been thinking about bodies lately because it’s the Easter season, the season that commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus whom Christians believe to be God incarnate — God in human body. Jesus’ body hangs on a cross. Jesus’ body gets placed in a tomb. Jesus’ body is raised from the dead. Forty days later Jesus’ body ascends into heaven.
All these thoughts about bodies came crashing together on Easter Sunday when my body stayed in the living room to join others in their own homes to worship Jesus’ risen body. I was with all these other people — really and truly present with them — and they were somewhere else.
That’s when it dawned on me: Christians are in a perfect position to understand these “virtual” gatherings. Long before anyone could have imagined transmitting sounds and images over something called the “web,” Christians have been gathering together with others through time and space — in body and in spirit, virtually and really.
In the book of 1 Corinthians the Apostle Paul calls this the body of Christ. By this Paul means both Jesus’ own flesh and blood body and Jesus’ followers who, together, now act as Jesus’ body on earth — people using their own gifts to continue Jesus’ work on earth. The Body of Christ refers to real, live, blood and flesh bodies, but it also refers to the connection that followers of Jesus share throughout time and space. Sacramental traditions tend to focus on the sacraments at this point: the body of those who have been baptized into Christ’s body, those who gather to eat and drink the body and blood of Jesus in Holy Communion. The Body of Christ is one that reaches beyond our own bodies, beyond our own physical location.
We who have been joined together in Jesus’ death and resurrection have been worshiping together throughout time and space for centuries. We have gathered in worship, trusting that we worship not only with those physically present with us, but also with those in other places, and even with those saints who have died. We virtually and really gather together and then go out to care for our neighbors, always an embodied people.
These days it is not in leaving a place of worship that we serve one another but in remaining apart. For in so doing, we care for our neighbors — for their bodies, for their health. Ironically, it is in keeping our bodies away from one another that we are the body of Christ.