They began kindergarten as 12 students, and on Friday, 21 members of the West Central Class of 2020 graduated.
Rosita Hepperle, representing student government, reminisced over sweet memories and roasted her fellow classmates in her speech before closing by addressing the impact of the pandemic on their class.
Despite the distance learning environment introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, three of the graduates, Tan, Hepperle and Dylan Conner, each put in the work and received an associate’s degree from Northeast Iowa Community College this spring.
“Of course this isn’t the way we really wanted to be celebrating your graduation,” Board President Chad Ingels said. “Not much has been normal in the last three months. The whole community has missed seeing you perform all the typical last events of senior year,” he said, his voice breaking. “This is worse than my own kids’ (commencement),” he joked.
“I have especially missed the performing arts events. Your class has some very talented performers... Something we all missed out on is congratulating Mr. Bruce Huckins (science, TAG, social studies and PE) on his retirement. It takes a special kind of teacher to work with middle schoolers every day. We can all remember the struggles of those awkward early teen years. He not only taught you in the classroom but also coached many of you on the athletic fields of northeast Iowa. Thank you Mr. Huckins for your patience and caring during a very formative time in our students lives. I also want to thank Mr. Ryan Bergan (industrial tech) for his many years at West Central. He has guided students in demonstrating their creativity with hands-on projects that become great works of art. Best wishes Mr. Bergan on the next steps in your career.
“The next two people I want to thank are sitting behind me,” Ingels said.
Ingels credited the administration, Superintendent Fred Matlage and Principal Matthew Molumby, for dealing with uncertainty during the fourth quarter COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s very easy for us to get frustrated as parents and as families when we don’t know what to expect day to day and week to week,” Ingels said. “But let me tell you, our administrative team is even more frustrated with the whole situation than you are as guidance from the state seems to change continuously. So would you please join me in giving Mr. Matlage and Mr. Molumby a hand for all the work they’ve done?”
West Central is a charter school, and earning an associate’s degree while in high school is one of the school’s points of pride, a point Ingels underscored.
“I also would like to offer congratulations to Emma, Dylan and Rosita on receiving their performance (or associate’s degrees) at NICC. Every senior that started the year at West Central has accumulated class credit with a class average of 30 credits per student. The year you all started in kindergarten was when the charter high school really got legs under it. Since then West Central graduates have achieved thousands of hours of college credit before leaving high school. In the last six years, 32 graduates have achieved their postsecondary performance or Associate of Arts degrees before graduating from high school.”