MAYNARD — West Central is among a growing number of school cancelling varsity football games. Although the Blue Devils still plan to travel this Friday to Lansing to play Kee High, it won’t be playing Dunkerton at home on Sept. 11.
West Central staff posted this announcement on the district’s website:
“Due COVID-19 related scheduling conflicts with an opposing team, we have had to cancel our home game scheduled for 9/11 against Dunkerton. Our team will be still traveling to Lansing this Friday to play Kee High at 7:00pm.
“The last scheduled Varsity home football game of the season will be October 2nd against Riceville and it will be our Homecoming game and Senior Night. We appreciate your understanding and continued support of our football team.”
The COVID-19 illness has been linked to 1,134 deaths across Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
As of Wednesday morning, Fayette County has had 147 confirmed cases and one death.
Some schools have canceled games this week because of COVID-19 within their programs. Charles City has suspended its football program for two weeks after two confirmed infections of players. Mason City canceled its next two games because of cases in the coaching staff.