They began kindergarten as 12 students, and on Friday, 21 members of the West Central Class of 2020 graduated.
Despite the distance learning environment introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, three of the graduates, Emma Tan, Rosita Hepperle and Dylan Conner, each put in the work and received an associate’s degree from Northeast Iowa Community College this spring.
West Central is a charter school, and earning an associate’s degree while in high school is one of the school’s points of pride, a point underscored by Board President Chad Ingels in his speech.
Rosita Hepperle, representing student government, reminisced over sweet memories and roasted her fellow classmates in her speech before closing by addressing the impact of the pandemic on their class.
Valedictorian Emma Tan delivered a heartfelt speech about staying true to one’s self no matter what others may think despite leading with her initial worries about writing the speech, worries such as a dislike of cliche advice.
Ingels credited the administration, Superintendent Fred Matlage and Principal Matthew Molumby, for dealing with uncertainty during the fourth quarter COVID-19 shutdown.