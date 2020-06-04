MAYNARD — The West Central Class of 2020 will graduate in a distanced ceremony commencing at 7 p.m. on Friday and a community drive-by.
“Please be aware that parking will be limited and should be saved for the family of the graduate,” the West Central Schools Facebook page posted on Tuesday. “Parking will be available in the west parking lot as well as down Fourth Street. The processional will line up behind the fire truck and proceed in front of the school building, heading east, on Pember Street to First Street.”
The revised commencement plans came out in early to mid-May when health officials were warning against large-scale public gatherings.
As some businesses are allowed a voluntary, phased reopening at half capacity or less, Iowa Department of Public Health continues to recommend a six-foot spacing between family groups in communities where COVID-19 is spreading.
All 2020 graduates will be invited to stand with their families, with diplomas, in cap and gown around the front entrance to the school building on a designated spot, at a minimum of six feet apart, where they can receive the recognition not only from peers, but from community.
Principal Matthew Molumby acknowledged concerns of attending the in-person event due to other obligations or public health concerns.
“We’ll have as many speakers as we can include virtually conferring the honors via a recording to be put online and on social media,” Molumby said. “This will include some of your student peers as well.”
The community will also recognize the class by being part of a cavalcade of cars that will be able to drive by the school entrance with flashers on and observing safe distancing protocols, according to Molumby’s May 12 letter.
The June 5 date was chosen in order to observe health guidance and in response to the survey results generated by students and parents of seniors. Owing to the outdoor venue, alternative rain dates will be June 6 and 7, at 1 p.m. for both days.
Molumby said there will be “a live streaming of the entire event via Facebook.” Visit the West Central website and the Facebook page if unable to be part of the procession of cars in order to join the celebration from a home computer or a smartphone.