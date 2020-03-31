As of Tuesday morning, West Central school administration was planning to return to school in two weeks, on Tuesday, April 14.
The district is busy behind the scenes offering preschool registration, meal pickup and online learning amidst their own professional development, as Iowa marks week two of the suspension of K-12 school during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have not received any additional guidance from the governor’s office or Department of Education about school not coming back on April 14,” Superintendent Fred Matlage said in a live-streamed update, held prior to the governor’s daily update.
“Prom and graduation are both still on at this point pending more guidance from the state,” said PK-12 Principal Matthew Molumby.
“We miss you guys every day,” Molbumy told students in the livestream.
A staff parade was held Monday in Maynard, with much honking and waving to students from a safe distance.
PRESCHOOL signup
Anyone interested in having a student attend preschool at West Central can visit the website, www.w-central.k12.ia.us, and email the “PK” registration form to ltyler@wc.k12.ia.us by Wednesday, April 1.
MEAL PICKUP ONGOING
Grab and go meal pickup for the West Central schools is being offered from 11-11:15 a.m. Thursdays and Mondays at the school’s main entrance, 305 Pember St., Maynard, and the Westgate Fire Department, 105 Jamison St. S, Westgate.
In order to sign up, parents need to contact the main office either by phone, 563-637-2283, or email, secretaries@wc.k12.ia.us. Children must be 18 or younger to qualify and must be in the vehicle at the time of pickup.
ONLINE LEARNING
IN PROGRESS
Meanwhile, staff is hard at work conducting professional development and contacting students and parents to provide resources and information to students for online learning, administrators said.
Families who need access to the internet are able to use the school’s Wi-Fi in its parking lot, with no password required, but are reminded to practice social distancing, administrators said.
Molumby is organizing a document that will be on the website as a central point for students to go for online learning resources.
“All the opportunities we’re providing for kids are optional,” Matlage said, referring to state guidelines. “We want to make sure our kids are grade-ready and maintain skills, that’s why we’re doing it.”
The superintendent is keeping up online also.
“Every day, I’m attending webinars with the area education agency, Department of Education, DHS and governor’s press conference,” Matlage said.
With regard to the recent hazardous weather in Oelwein, Matlage noted the school conducts safety drills and urged parents and caretakers to talk to students about the weather and develop a home safety plan.
Staff have been developing public websites and internal resources shared with students such as on Google.
“Many teachers are using multiple modes of communication that are private to the specific class for confidentiality purposes pertaining students, so passwords or invitations are required in order to partake of the resources provided,” Molumby said in an email.
Here are some classroom resources gleaned from the district’s Facebook page.
Parents of high school students taking college courses were advised to ask students to check their school emails for course updates, West Central Schools advised on Facebook on March 25.
High school math resources can be found at Mrs. Wells’ site: https://sites.google.com/wc.k12.ia.us/mathwithmrswells/home. That includes algebra I and II, geometry, functions, stats, trig, precalculus, consumer math and trade math.
The school music department website from Mrs. Fink includes remote learning activities, https://sites.google.com/wc.k12.ia.us/wcmusic.
Sixth and seventh-grade math and social studies students can accept an invite from Ms. Schultz to sign into their Google classrooms and find new optional activities weekly.
“On top of these activities, please read!” Schultz said. “It is a great reminder to all students!”
Art students grades 8-12 should have received a Google slide show from Miss Hamm with art-related content to stay in practice and to have fun during the break, updated daily. Anyone else who wants to receive the art email including “all friends and family” may email her, mhamm@wc.k12.ia.us.