MAYNARD — Commencement for the West Central Class of 2020 has been moved back from May 15 to Friday, June 5, with rain dates of June 6 and 7, Principal Matthew Molumby announced in a letter to seniors and parents dated Tuesday, May 12 and released on Wednesday.
“I asked parents and students to share their perspectives, and I have received many thoughtful replies and conversations,” Molumby wrote. “West Central intends to ensure that both a virtual commencement and in-person ceremony offer you and your loved ones the best graduation experience that we can provide during this time of upheaval. The event we have planned will allow us to honor your extraordinary academic and extracurricular experiences that have brought you to this point.”
Diplomas will be conferred at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5. They will be dated May 15, 2020, the date of the originally intended graduation.
In the virtual graduation, the administration and board will recognize graduates’ accomplishments and scholarships earned, as is traditionally done at the ceremony.
Molumby acknowledged concerns of attending the in-person event due to other obligations or public health concerns.
“That is why we intend to make this graduation ceremony every bit as rich and meaningful as possible,” he said. “We’ll have as many speakers as we can include virtually conferring the honors via a recording to be put online and on social media. This will include some of your student peers as well.”
“Rest assured the (virtual) platforms will include the West Central school website and a live streaming of the entire event via Facebook,” he said.
IN-PERSON GRADUATION
“Public-health experts have suggested that it may be some time before it is safe to hold large-scale public gatherings, but we know that an in-person event is incredibly important to our students and families, and is essential for our community,” Molumby wrote. “We believe that the most responsible way to hold a quality ceremony is to recognize you individually and as a member of the West Central Class of 2020, but to do it in a way that adheres to public health recommendations and state safety proclamations.”
School staff will schedule times for the graduate and their families to come to the school entrance, receive their diploma and line up at the front entrance with the rest of the class at a safe distance.
“We will invite all 2020 graduates to stand with their families, with diplomas, in cap and gown around the front entrance to the school building,” Molumby said. “Each family will stand with their graduate on a designated spot, at a minimum of 6 feet apart, where they can receive the recognition not only from peers, but from community. The community will recognize you as a class by being able to be part of a cavalcade of cars that will be able to drive by the school entrance with flashers on and observing safe distancing protocols.”
The date of June 5 was chosen in order to observe health guidance and in response to the survey results generated by students and parents of seniors. Owing to the outdoor venue, alternative rain dates will be June 6 and 7, at 1 p.m. for both days.
Visit the West Central website and the Facebook page if unable to be part of the procession of cars in order to join the celebration from a home computer or a smartphone. This ceremony will be recorded for those family or relatives that cannot make the day because of distance and travel restrictions.
“Because Fayette County continues to be in a region where restrictions have not been eased, we will continue to make the necessary adjustments to any public health related mandates that will need to be observed for the safety of the students, staff and community members,” Molumby said.
Students selected to give speeches will be contacted. Graduation materials will be mailed to senior addresses along with a checklist.
“This is not how we imagined the end of the 2019-2020 school year, but West Central has continued to be resilient in the face of adversity,” he said. “We will continue to update any part of this plan as new information from the state warrants changes to the ceremony based on new safety recommendations.”