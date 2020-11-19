WEST UNION -- Due to COVID-19 concerns, the traditional Christmas performance by the West Union Messiah Chorus will be held as a virtual event this year. This alternative celebration will be a live event with sing-along opportunities on Zoom at 7 p.m. Dec. 13. The event is open to everyone, whether you sing along or just want to listen.
Past participants will be contacted by REMIND and email with more information about how to connect to Zoom for this event. Questions can be directed to the planning committee at westunionareamessiah@gmail.com.