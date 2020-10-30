LOGAN — A surge in coronavirus cases has led officials in one western Iowa county to require people to wear faces masks in public. Closer to home, Fayette and adjacent counties have not gone so far despite rising cases.
The Harrison County Board on Thursday approved the mask mandate in a 2-1 vote, according to television station KETV.
Supervisor John Straight, who voted for the mandate, said he hopes requiring masks will help reduce virus numbers in the county, where the positivity rate of the virus has topped 20% for three straight weeks.
"It's really a hot issue, and it is hard," Straight said. "It was hard on us today."
Supervisor Walter Utman also voted for the mandate, while Tony Smith voted no. All three supervisors are Republicans in a county that heavily leans toward the GOP, with state data showing active registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by a more than 2-to-1 ratio.
In Northeast Iowa, Winneshiek County's Board of Supervisors in September endorsed wearing cloth masks in public based on their board of health's recommendation. Winneshiek's 14-day average positivity rate was at 9.5% Friday morning.
Fayette County's positivity rate was at 8%, and it's Board of Supervisors has not taken such action.
"The Fayette County Board of Health has not sought the Fayette County Board of Supervisors endorsement on their recommendation regarding face masks," said Supervisor Janell Bradley, vice chair of the board, responding to a Daily Register inquiry. "Our (Board of Supervisors) did similarly, months ago, recommend the wearing of face masks by anyone who cannot social distance when we reopened the courthouse for business."
She added: "Public health services are contracted from Gundersen Palmer Community Health. As an affiliate of the corporate Gundersen Health System, the Fayette County Public Health program likely needs no endorsement."
The Fayette County Board of Health recommends that people avoid mass public or private gatherings, wear face masks when unable to social distance, and wash hands frequently.
Counties surrounding Fayette County also have not issued mask mandates for the general public despite mostly double-digit positivity rates. Delaware County has the highest of these counties at 21.6%, followed by Clayton (17.6%), Black Hawk (15.2%), Chickasaw (14.5%), Allamakee (14.2%), Buchanan (13.8%), and Bremer (13.5%).
The Black Hawk County city of Waterloo has enacted a mask mandates. Waterloo's policy states that every person in the city must wear a face covering when in public and cannot stay six feet apart from others. It includes when using public transportation or private car services.
The Harrison County mandate is expected to go into effect by Nov. 9 and be revisited after 30 days. The goal is to reach a positivity rate below 10% for 14 straight days, Brake said.
"Once that threshold is hit, then it will no longer be in effect for that next 30-day period," he said.
Outbreaks in elder care facilities have been driving the county's numbers up, said Brad Brake, the county's health administrator. Brake said 266 of the county's more than 700 confirmed cases come from nursing homes, and 16 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the county as of Friday.
Statewide, 76 long-term care facilities have outbreaks, Iowa Department of Public Health data shows.
The state data also shows Iowa had 2,621 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, one of the highest single-day totals recorded so far. The daily positive case numbers average more than 1,700 a day for the past week. An additional 14 deaths raised the state's death total to 1,705. Hospitals reported 606 COVID-19 patients, a new high for the state.
State data also indicated 31 counties have a positivity rate above 15% and all 99 of the state's counties are now above 5%, a level at which many health professionals recommend face masks, social distancing and limits on crowd sizes.
Oelwein Daily Register Managing Editor Chris Baldus contributed to this report.