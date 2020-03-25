COVID-19. It has wreaked havoc not only on the health of thousands, but on spring and summer plans, employment, education, mental wellness, and countless other aspects of daily life. As the number of positive cases in Iowa continues to tick upward, I’ve finally had the opportunity to take a moment and reflect upon just how much life has changed in the matter of a few weeks. As a student finishing the second year of her college education, the changes have already made a historical mark on the lives of my generation and our families.
Per the recommendation of the CDC, and the requirements under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ issuance of a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency for Iowa on March 17, I have been practicing safe social distancing and spending the majority of my time at home. My time is made up of Facetime calls with friends, Zoom meetings with co-workers, bingeing Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Hulu, spending more hours than I’m willing to disclose on Tik Tok, and attempting to re-establish some sort of routine.
My spring break has been extended by a week as my professors at the University of Iowa (UI) scramble to move their classes entirely online. The UI announced on March 11 that it would be moving to virtual instruction for two weeks following spring break. Now, in-person classes are suspended for the rest of the semester, and my classmates and I will start virtual instruction on March 30.
A lot was unknown following the abrupt announcement that we may not be returning to our classrooms once we left for spring break. Right before handing out our midterm — something I was already stressed out about — one of my professors had addressed our class as if for the last time. I stumbled around campus that day in an uncomfortable, anxiety-ridden daze, unsure of whether to tell my friends “goodbye” or “see you soon.” So many of our questions couldn’t be answered. Not by our friends, not by our professors, not even by our school. So much still remains unknown today.
As an aspiring journalist employed by a student newspaper, I’m not a fan of unknowns. My position as the arts editor for The Daily Iowan is the only one of my jobs that remains profitable during pandemic. We’ve successfully printed our first newspaper while working completely remotely, out of our homes across the country, and will continue to do so for the remainder of the semester. My other jobs as a simulated patient for med students at the hospital, and as an usher at Hancher Auditorium, were the first to send their employees an email bearing the news that they were no longer in need of their services at this uncertain time.
Watching the arts crumble into nonexistence has been heartbreaking. Performance venues in Iowa City and nationally have gone dark, and smaller local companies have vocalized that it may take quite some time to bounce back. Hancher Auditorium is offering the option for patrons to donate the price of their canceled tickets instead of receiving a refund, and dozens of others are in need of financial support to stay afloat. Local bands have taken to Facebook to livestream performances, and while it's been heartwarming to watch artists continue to create for art’s sake, it’s also frustrating to see this particular community so drastically impacted.
It’s uncertain what the remainder of the spring will look like — or rather, what even tomorrow will look like. The inability to plan ahead has turned each day into its own unique challenge, but it’s comforting to realize that life continues to go on despite a lack of knowing. We’re making history, whether we like it or not, and what we do today matters just as much as it did yesterday, even if we don’t know why or for what purpose, yet. For the time being, I’m making my peace with time and the unknowns. Every day, things will get a little bit clearer, and I’m just happy to be part of it all, and doing what I can to keep people informed and safe.
Josie Fischels is a 2018 graduate of Independence High School. She has served as a summer intern and correspondent for the Independence Bulletin Journal.