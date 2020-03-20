Businesses, government, and community organizations are all having to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a list of some of what is open, what is closed and what adjustments have been made. There likely are businesses not listed that are open. We are working our way through lists of businesses, calling each one.
To ensure inclusion of your business or organization in this list, please contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call 319-284-9263.
OPEN
Ace Hardware, 20 N Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-3826
Advanced Automotive, 110 N. Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-1166.
Appliance Plus/US Cellular, 200 1st Ave. SE. Store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 319-283-3372.
Arnold Motor Supply, 800 2nd Ave. SE, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-4481.
Avalon Tire & Service Center, 10 20th St. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
B & L Body Repair, 219 W. Charles. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 319-283-2354.
B&B Construction, 2996 Neon Road, Oelwein. 563-518-1000.
Berryman Family Dentistry, 228 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. The office is limited to emergency needs only and hopes to resume normal business April 6. 319-283-4981. Emergency number for current patients: 319-238-2621.
Birdnow Motor Trade, 1440 S. Frederick. Service and parts hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Sales hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-5571.
Bodensteiner Implement, 1900 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4371.
Bryan Construction Inc., 1302 Outer Road, Oelwein. Open. 319-239-1336
Bryan Heavy Equipment, 101 County Line Road E., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-2345
Casey’s General Store, 105 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein, open 24 hours, 319-283-3423
Cornerstone Inn & Suites, 421 Rock Island Road, Oelwein. “Were operating within the CDC’s compliance regulations,” said managing partner Greg Bryan. “And we’ve been taking steps to keep our staff and guests safe.” Open 24-hours a day. 319-238-8194
Country Cottage Cafe,2301 S Frederick, is delivering from full a menu 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 22. Watch for updates. Call 319-283-2323.
Delish at Decades, downtown Oelwein, open for carry outs, curbside and delivery Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fareway store, 102 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Monday-Saturday hours: 8-9 a.m. open to those 65 and older or with increase susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. open to the general public.
Farm Bureau Financial Services, normally 8:30 a.m. to -4:30 Monday-Friday. Email: lanette.butters@fbfs.com, david.derflinger@fbfs.com or ann.steggall@fbfs.com 319-283-1350
Fat Boy’s Saloon, 108 Main St. S., Hazleton. Open for take-out and deliveries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Financial Services, 903 N. Frederick, open by phone or appointment only, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 319-283-1514
Ice Cream Junction, 20 8th Ave. NE, Oelwein. Drive-through is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Mondays. 319-283-3820.
JoJo’s Dairy Queen, 212 7th St. SE, Oelwein, is open for drive through and carry-out. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-4515.
Kokomo Hair and Tanning, 104 1st St SW, Oelwein. Open by appointment. Will ask screening questions regarding coronavirus symptoms. Limited to 10 people in the business at the time. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. 319-283-1416.
Leo’s Italian Restaurant, 29 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, is open for carry out 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call 319-283-1655 or 319-283-2871.
Lumber Ridge Home Source, 829 1st Ave SE. The store hours currently are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. That will change April 1 when its summer hours change closing time to 6 p.m. The Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will remain the same. Call 319-283-2122
Maynard Savings Bank, 310 W. Main St., Maynard. Lobby closed. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Maynard Savings Bank, 109 N. Main Street, Hazleton. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Merle’s Auto, 113 1st St SW. Shop hours are not changing as of now. but Merle’s is offering a pick-up and drop off service to customers to minimize contact. Surfaces will be disinfected after maintenance is completed. 319-283-4824.
Norby’s Farm Fleet, 2105 S. Frederick, Oelwein, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oran Tap & Cafe in Oran is open for take-out. 319-638-ORAN.
Pizza Hut, 809 E. Charles St., Oelwein, is open for carry-out. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 319-283-2915.
Pizza Ranch in Oelwein is open for deliveries and takeout.
PJ’s Bar & Grill in Viper Lanes is offering its full menu for carry out through Saturday, March 21, from 5-8 p.m only. Call 319-283-4357.
Sam’s Clothing, 9 North Frederick Ave., Oelwein normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, 22514 40th Street, Oelwein, open as usual
Scott Pharmacy, 238 S. Main St., Fayette. Store is open to general public. Delivery and mail service available. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 800-246-0024
Serbro, 9 South Frederick Ave., Oelwein, regular hours M-TH-9-6, F 9-4, closed weekends
Signs and More, 302 Second Ave. SE, Oelwein, business by phone or email only until further notice
StewartScape, Inc., 3287 R. Ave., landscaping business opens Monday for the season
Strang Tire Co., 200 S. Frederick Ave., regular hours, 8-6 M-TH, 8-5 F
Studio 17, 25 E. Charles St., regular hours, 9-5 M-F, and evening hours by appointment, 9-noon Saturday.
Subway, 101 E. Charles St., regular hours, orders to go only.
Super 8 by Wyndham, 210 10th St. SE, open as usual
Tim Reed State Farm, 305 1st Ave SE, open regular hours, doing business by phone. 8:30-5 M-F
Tindell Shoes, 24 South Frederick, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. M-F, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tom Fick Insurance, 26 West Charles, Office hours limited to 9 -11 a.m., 2-4 p.m.
Van Denover Jewelry, 1 East Charles St., open normal hours, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
VanVeldhuizen Law Firm, 21 First Ave. NE, no walk-ins, please. Asking persons to call for appointment.
HEALTH CARE
Oelwein Family Pharmacy is allowing only staff inside. It is distributing prescriptions in one of three ways: home delivery, delivery at curbside to your car, or by mail. Call 319-283-5254 to make arrangements. Requests for same day delivery need to be in by 3 p.m.
MercyOne Senior Care, a long-term care and rehabilitation unit located at Oelwein Medical Center, is no longer accepting visitors.
UnityPoint, including Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, has suspended all routine visiting
BCHC Family Medicine clinics in Jesup and Oelwein are not accepting walk-in patients until further notice as a precautionary safety measure for other patients and staff. Jesup office: 319-827-2242. Oelwein office 319-283-2651
Gundersen Palmer Walk-In Clinic will be by appointments only. No walk-in patients allowed.
CLOSURES
• Oelwein Coliseum is closed until April 3.
• Oelwein Public Library is closed until further notice.
• Oelwein City Hall is closed until further notice. Please use the drop box to pay bills.
• The Grand Theater in downtown Oelwein is closed.
• Bars are closed throughout the state.
• All area public school districts closed for four weeks, with return dates in mid April.
• Williams Wellness Center is closed until further notice. Memberships will be extended.
• Fayette County Courthouse in West Union is encouraging residents to conduct their business with the county through the mail, phone or online (fayettecountyiowa.org). This includes the district court, which is controlled at the state level but located in the courthouse, and the county sheriff’s office, which is separately located.