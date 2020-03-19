Businesses, government, and community organizations are all having to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a list of what is open, what is closed and what adjustments have been made:
OPEN
Fareway store, 102 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Monday-Saturday hours: 8-9 a.m. open to those 65 and older or with increase susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. open to the general public.
Lumber Ridge Home Source, 829 1st Ave SE. The store hours currently are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. That will change April 1 when its summer hours change closing time to 6 p.m. The Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will remain the same. Call 319-283-2122
Norby’s Farm Fleet, 2105 S. Frederick, Oelwein, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HEALTH CARE
Oelwein Family Pharmacy is allowing only staff inside. It is distributing prescriptions in one of three ways: home delivery, delivery at curbside to your car, or by mail. Call 319-283-5254 to make arrangements. Requests for same day delivery need to be in by 3 p.m.
MercyOne Senior Care, a long-term care and rehabilitation unit located at Oelwein Medical Center, is no longer accepting visitors.
UnityPoint, including Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, has suspended all routine visiting
BCHC Family Medicine clinics in Jesup and Oelwein are not accepting walk-in patients until further notice as a precautionary safety measure for other patients and staff. Jesup office: 319-827-2242. Oelwein office 319-283-2651
Gundersen Palmer Walk-In Clinic will be by appointments only. No walk-in patients allowed.
CLOSURES
• Oelwein Coliseum is closed until April 3.
• Oelwein Public Library is closed until further notice.
• Oelwein City Hall is closed until further notice. Please use the drop box to pay bills.
• All area public school districts closed for four weeks, with return dates in mid April.
• Williams Wellness Center is closed until further notice. Memberships will be extended.
• Fayette County Courthouse in West Union is restricting public access to 10 screened visitors at a time. The county is encouraging residents to conduct their business with the county through the mail, phone or online (fayettecountyiowa.org)
To include your business or organization in this list, please contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call 319-284-9263.