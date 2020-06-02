The county’s reopening phase has been going pretty good. We have not reopened the sheriff’s office yet to the public but hope to provide some services soon. I hate to take a chance of getting the COVID-19 in the jail. We are kind of waiting to see what other counties are doing and to be honest doing business with us by mail seems to be working well.
The rest of the county is by appointment only. If you have an appointment, please bring a mask. You are not allowed in the county buildings if you do not have one. If we have to find and supply you with one, it diminishes our supply. There is a lot of business you can do with the county by mail. There is also a drop box located in the courthouse parking lot if you need to drop something off.
I’ve had a lot of people emailing me about how to go about getting their gun permits renewed. Below is a news release we put out a couple of months ago for those that may have missed it:
In an effort to assist Clayton County residents in adjusting to measures taken by state and local levels dealing with the COVID-19 virus, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting carrying concealed weapon applications, renewals, and permit to purchase by mail. These forms may be printed from the Iowa Department of Public Safety website at: https://dps.iowa.gov/divisions/administrative-services/weapons-permit Please include a COLOR copy of your identification (Driver’s License) and check or money order. Please do not send cash. If you have never had a Permit to Carry, please include your training certificate or DD-214 Honorable Discharge. Your training must have occurred within 24 months prior to applying. No training is required for a Permit to Acquire.
Renewal Applications for Carry Permit A person wishing to renew a Permit to Carry Weapons must apply within 30 days before the permit expires, or within 30 days after the permit expires, otherwise the higher NEW permit fee of $50 must be charged.
Please note that while a permit can be renewed within 30 days after it expires, a person whose permit has expired should not go armed in a fashion that requires a permit until a person has renewed their permit.
FEES: New Permit — $50, Renewal — $25, Duplicate —$25, Permit to Acquire: $25
Once completed, please mail to: Clayton County Sheriff’s Office P.O. Box 10 St. Olaf, IA 52072 If you have any questions in regards to this process, please call our office at 245-2422.
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov.
Thanks and be safe,
Sheriff