Businesses, government, and community organizations are all having to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a list of what we have confirmed is open and what adjustments have been made. There likely are businesses not listed that are open. To ensure inclusion of your business or organization in this list, please contact Managing Editor Chris Baldus at editor@oelweindailyregister.com or call 319-284-9263. Also, please contact us if something changes.
Updated Tuesday, March 31
BUSINESSES OPEN
Ace Hardware, 20 N Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-3826.
Advanced Automotive, 110 N. Frederick, Oelwein. Store hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-1166.
Appliance Plus/US Cellular, 200 1st Ave. SE. Store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 319-283-3372.
Arnold Motor Supply, 800 2nd Ave. SE, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-4481.
Avalon Tire & Service Center, 10 20th St. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4040.
Bargain House, 11 S Frederick. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 319-283-3682.
B & L Body Repair, 219 W. Charles. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 319-283-2354.
B&B Construction, 2996 Neon Road, Oelwein. 563-518-1000.
Barron Motor Supply, 19 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-3550.
Berryman Family Dentistry, 228 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. The office is limited to emergency needs only and hopes to resume normal business April 6. 319-283-4981. Emergency number for current patients: 319-238-2621.
Birdnow Motor Trade, 1440 S. Frederick. Service and parts hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Sales hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 319-283-5571.
Bodensteiner Implement, 1900 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 319-283-4371.
Bowers North Discount Store, 206 S. Main St., Hazleton. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Buds ‘n Blossoms, 125 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Delivery and curbside pickup only. 319-283-4954.
Bryan Construction Inc., 1302 Outer Road, Oelwein. Open. 319-239-1336.
Bryan Heavy Equipment, 101 County Line Road E., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-2345.
Casey’s General Store, 105 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 319-283-3423.
Computer Repair, 7 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 319-283-5966.
Community Auto Group, 4030 Lowes Blvd., Waterloo. Hours: Service: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; Sales: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 319-234-5300.
Cornerstone Inn & Suites, 421 Rock Island Road, Oelwein. Open 24-hours a day. 319-238-8194.
Country Cottage Cafe, 2301 S Frederick, Oelwein. Delivery and take out. Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2323.
Country View Dairy Farm Store, 15197 230th St. Hawkeye. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 563-422-6109.
Decades gift shop, 25 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Open by appointment until further notice. 319-240-7250
Delish at Decades, 25 S. Frederick, Open for carry outs, curbside and delivery 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. 319-504-1464.
Dollar General, 137 S. Frederick Ave., store hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice. The first hour of operation is limited to senior citizens. 319-284-9971.
Dollar Tree, 24 1st St. SW, Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 319-284-7000.
Dry Crik Construction, 1275 Indiana Ave., Hazleton. 319-283-8871.
Edward Jones, 7 1st Ave. NE, Oelwein, open by phone, call for appointments, 319-283-1607.
Fareway store, 102 2nd St. SE, Oelwein. Monday-Saturday hours: 8-9 a.m. open to those 65 and older or with increase susceptibility to serious illness and expecting mothers, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. open to the general public. 319-283-2872 — Grocery, 319-283-3139 — Market.
Farm Bureau Financial Services, Hours: 8:30 a.m. to -4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Email: lanette.butters@fbfs.com, david.derflinger@fbfs.com or ann.steggall@fbfs.com 319-283-1350.
Financial Services, 903 N. Frederick, open by phone or appointment only, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 319-283-1514.
Flowers on Main, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. storefront closed. Delivery and curbside pickup only. Hours: 9319-283-7550.
Hacienda Del Rio, 102 S. Frederick, Oelwein. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Open for carryout and delivery. 319-283-2555.
H&R Block, 123 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Ice Cream Junction, 20 8th Ave. NE, Oelwein. Drive-through is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. They are closed on Mondays. 319-283-3820.
Irvine Water Conditioning and Plumbing, 840 1st Ave. SE. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. 319-283-6608.
John Hofmeyer’s law office, 8 E. Charles, Oelwein, Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. No walk-ins. Call for appointment. 319-283-4785.
JoJo’s Dairy Queen, 212 7th St. SE, Oelwein, is open for drive through and carry-out. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-4515.
Kane’s Kleaning Services, 888-638-6036.
Kornhill Redemption Center, 5959 Kornhill Rd., Fayette, is open daily noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 563-422-0140 or 563-774-2204.
Leo’s Italian Restaurant, 29 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, is open for carry out 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Fridays are cod baskets or pizza, Saturdays pizza only. Call 319-283-1655 or 319-283-7020 for take and bake pasta.
Lumber Ridge Home Source, 829 1st Ave SE. The store hours currently are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. That will change April 1 when its summer hours change closing time to 6 p.m. The Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday’s 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will remain the same. Call 319-283-2122.
Margaret’s Crafts, 16 W. Charles. Storefront closed to public. To do business, call 319-238-2695. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Maynard Savings Bank, 310 W. Main St., Maynard. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 563-637-2289.
Maynard Savings Bank, 109 N. Main Street, Hazleton. Lobby by appointment only. Drive-though teller service open. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. 319-636-2431.
Merle’s Auto, 113 1st St SW. Shop hours are not changing as of now. but Merle’s is offering a pick-up and drop off service to customers to minimize contact. Surfaces will be disinfected after maintenance is completed. 319-283-4824.
Norby’s Farm Fleet, 2105 S. Frederick, Oelwein, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 319-283-6728.
Oelwein Veterinary Clinic is open normal business hours but is taking extra precautions and trying to limit office traffic. Customers needing supplies/food should call ahead, 319-283-1158. Appointments will be made on a high-need basis.
Oran Tap & Cafe,5062 Main St., Oran is open for take-out on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. 319-638-6726.
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 115 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 319-283-2414.
O-Town Hobbies, 1600 S. Frederick, Oelwein. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Hours may vary. 319-509-0510.
Performance Lawn Care, Oelwein area. 319-283-0216.
Readlyn Veterinary Associates, 2636 230th St., Readlyn, building closed to the public. Staff will bring supplies out to vehicles. 319-279-3867.
Pizza Hut, 809 E. Charles St., Oelwein, is open for carry-out. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 319-283-2915.
Pizza Ranch, 125 1st Ave. SE, Oelwein. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open for deliveries and takeout. 319-283-5858.
Sam’s Clothing, 9 N. Frederick. Call for orders and pickup. 319-283-4728 or 319-283-2631.
Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, 22514 40th Street, Oelwein, open as usual. 563-920-8206.
Scott Pharmacy, 238 S. Main St., Fayette. Store is open to general public. Delivery and mail service available. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 800-246-0024.
Serbro, 9 South Frederick Ave., Oelwein, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Closed weekends. 319-283-2993.
StewartScape landscaping and outdoor living, 3287 R Ave., Oelwein. Available for appointments and consulting. 319-238-3253.
Strang Tire Co., 200 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 319-283-1292.
Subway, 101 E. Charles St., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Orders to go only. 319-283-3320.
Super 8 by Wyndham, 210 10th St. SE, open as usual, 319-283-2888.
Tim Reed State Farm, 305 1st Ave SE, open regular hours, doing business by phone. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Tindell Shoes, 24 South Frederick, Oelwein. Call with questions, concerns and orders. Make appointment for curbside delivery. 319-283-6726. www.tindellshoes.com
T9Team Sporting Goods, 17 2nd St. SE, Oelwein, 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment, 540-604-0198.
Tom Fick Insurance, 26 West Charles, Office is closed to the public. Leave a message at 319-283-1861. For emergencies 319-283-5393.
West Union Monument Company. 800-404-8670.
Vibes Up, open by appointment only until March 31. 319-238-9741.
Van Denover Jewelry, 1 East Charles St., Oelwein. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Storefront closed. Repairs and curbside service available. 319-283-3023.
VanVeldhuizen Law Firm, 21 First Ave. NE, no walk-ins. Call for appointment. 319-283-3203
ORGANIZATIONS
Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard service is being provided through the third lower level window from the street on the South side of the First Baptist Church. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday; 1-4 p.m. Friday. To receive a referral, people need to call Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. at 283-2510 to receive a mailed referral form.
Northeast Iowa Community Action, 297 6th Ave SW Oelwein (next to Parkside school building). Lobby closed but operations are by phone, fax, email and postal services. Also doing outside pick up of paperwork and referrals. Hours by phone: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Phone: 319-283-2510. Fax: 319-283-3739. Mail: Postal PO Box 549 Oelwein, Iowa 50662
HEALTH CARE
BCHC Family Medicine clinics in Jesup and Oelwein are not accepting walk-in patients until further notice as a precautionary safety measure for other patients and staff. Jesup office: 319-827-2242. Oelwein office 319-283-2651.
Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, no visitors allowed, except one visitor for OB or pediatric patients. Visitors must be ages 12 and older. All will be screened prior to entering building.
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. Visitors are limited at MercyOne facilities. More information can be found at MercyOne.org/northeastiowa. No volunteers until further notice. 319-283-6000.
MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine. Open for regular hours. Patients with fever, cough or shortness of breath should contact their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms. A virtual appointment through telehealth may be available. Patients who suspect they have COVID-19 should call ahead before visiting a MercyOne office. 319-283-6153.
MercyOne Senior Care, a long-term care and rehabilitation unit located at Oelwein Medical Center, is no longer accepting visitors.
Oelwein Family Pharmacy is allowing only staff inside. It is distributing prescriptions in one of three ways: home delivery, delivery at curbside to your car, or by mail. Call 319-283-5254 to make arrangements. Requests for same day delivery need to be in by 3 p.m.
Performance Rehab Oelwein and Jesup clinics are limiting direct patient care to a case-by-case basis until further notice. They will be utilizing telehealth/e-visit capabilities with patients as needed. Any questions please call 319-283-2002
Performance Rehab Sumner, located within Community Memorial Hospital, will continue to remain open following CDC approved guidelines and also providing telehealth/e-visit capabilities when necessary.
UnityPoint, including Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, has suspended all routine visiting. 563-578-3275.
CLOSURES
• Bars and in-house dining at restaurants are closed throughout the state.
• Salons, medical spas, barbershops, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and swimming pools.
• All area public school districts closed for four weeks, with return dates in mid April.
• Fayette County Courthouse in West Union is encouraging residents to conduct their business with the county through the mail, phone or online (fayettecountyiowa.org). This includes the district court, which is controlled at the state level but located in the courthouse, and the county sheriff’s office, which is separately located.
• Oelwein Coliseum closed.
• Oelwein Public Library is closed until further notice.
• Oelwein City Hall is closed until further notice. Please use the drop box to pay bills.
• The Grand Theater in downtown Oelwein is closed.
• Williams Wellness Center is closed until further notice. Memberships will be extended.
Clete & Connie’s, 12 First St. S.W., is now closed until ban on restaurants/bars is lifted.
Jon’s Barber Shop, 123 S. Frederick Ave., is closed by governor orders.
Kokomo Hair and Tanning, 104 1st St SW, Oelwein, closed by governor orders.
Studio 17, 25 E. Charles St., closed by governor orders.
Goodwill retail store, 13 S Frederick, Oelwein closed until further notice.
PJ’s Bar & Grill in Viper Lanes is closed until ban on restaurants/bars/entertainment venues is lifted.