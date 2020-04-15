A nonprofit hospital like the Waverly Health Center is patient-centered by definition, with people over profit as the driving principle.
The reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic has put the rural hospital, as well as the public health care system in the state, to a heart-wrenching test — live its mission, while attempting to stay financially sound.
To do its share in curbing the COVID-19 virus spread, the hospital canceled its elective surgeries and other non-essential procedures long before the government issued an order to that effect.
To fulfill its mission in the new environment of a global pandemic, which is making its way into rural Iowa, the hospital launched a command center to give daily guidance and make up-to-the-minute decisions on how to best serve the community in a time of crisis.
To that effect, WHC has partnered with other hospitals of its ilk, in Sumner, Grundy Center, Manchester and Independence, as well as with Allen Hospital in Waterloo, to conduct a daily informational call on updates and practices to be able to address the projected surge of cases.
“We are working through this together,” CEO Jim Atty said.
“The competitive barrier is coming down for the benefit of the community.”
Bremer County has nine confirmed cases and a recent outbreak at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community elevated awareness and underscored the seriousness of the situation.
Atty would not comment on whether the hospital has treated any COVID-19 patients, but emphasized that every measure taken by the administration — from planning to training to best practices implementation — is all with the safety and the wellbeing of the patients and the staff in mind.
He said the hospital has not furloughed or laid off any employees, although some staffers have been reassigned to new duties following the cancelation of elective surgeries or other services.
“We are trying to keep our employees whole,” he said.
If the government stimulus package comes in as planned, Atty added, the hospital would be able to sail through the financial hardship imposed on it by the cancellations.
He added that currently, the cancellations are through the end of April, but dynamic decisions will be made as the situation is flux.
In the midst of the crisis, Atty added, the hospital staff has felt the love from the community.
Praiseful messages have been chalked on the asphalt in the parking lots, uplifting healthcare workers, and many community members have sent cards filled with grateful words.
Local businesses have also pitched in recognition of the sacrifices healthcare workers take on in order to do their jobs.
The Other Place, Domino’s and Pizza Ranch catered pizza for all workers at the hospital a week ago, and the East Bremer Diner added salads and sides to go with the pizzas.
Atty noted that the hospital has supplies and equipment to “sustain this operation for the foreseeable future,” but also emphasized that changes in the situation may result in adjustments.
“There is no playbook for this one,” he said. “We are doing our best to think about the community in these unprecedented times.”