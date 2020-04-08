Waverly Health Center is seeking donations of homemade, cloth face masks.
The donated masks would be used at the hospital for non-direct, patient care staff and patients who do not have respiratory illnesses. In addition, they would serve as an emergency resource if personal protective equipment is no longer available.
Information on how to make the masks and specifications for the materials to use is available at: https://bit.ly/3aQbdfK. These face coverings do not require the wire nose bridge as indicated in previous specifications.
You can also learn about wearing face masks in public settings at this same link. Please note that cloth face coverings should not be placed on:
· young children under the age of 2
· anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance
Please call (319) 483-4030 with questions or to arrange a time to drop off donated masks.
We thank you for your ongoing support during these challenging times.