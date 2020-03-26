Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Waverly Health Center understands that day to day life may look a little different.
Schools are closed, businesses shut down, social events cancelled, and many people are working from home or just trying to adjust to a new normal. Now more than ever, it’s important that you take care of your physical, mental and emotional well-being. Here are some simple steps to help during this time.
Eat Well
A healthy immune system is essential to protecting your body. The foods you eat play a huge role in your body’s ability to fight off illness and stay healthy! To give your body the boost it needs, focus on nutrient-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables. Check out these resources to help you make healthy and smart food choices.
· Cheap and Healthy Recipes to Make at Home: bit.ly/ISUeatsmart
· Fruits and Veggies for Better Health: fruitsandveggies.org/
· Healthy recipes and tips: eatright.org/food
· Immune Boosting Foods: bit.ly/immune-boosting-food
Move More
You may be stuck at home without access to your favorite gym, but that doesn’t mean you have to be inactive. Get up and get moving! Physical activity (especially during times of stress), has many physical and mental benefits. Technology provides us with a number of options for staying active at home. Remember, you can still go outside for a walk or bike ride, and the fresh air will do you good.
· Best At Home Workout Streaming Services and Apps: bit.ly/moveathome
· Check out the free American Council of Exercise library at: acefitness.org/education-and-resources/lifestyle/exercise-library/
· Ten Ways to Keep Kids Active: bit.ly/keepkidsactive
Feel Better
The outbreak of COVID-19 may be causing you stress, anxiety and fear. Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. How you choose to respond can make a big difference in the outcome of your health and well-being. During this time, it’s important to focus on the facts, address your feelings about the situation and get the support you need.
· CDC’s Mental Health and Coping – Dealing with Stress and Anxiety: bit.ly/CDCstress
· Healthiest State Initiative: Iowahealthieststate.com
· Iowa Concern – Free Counseling: extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/ or call (800) 447-1985
· National Institute on Mental Illness COVID-19 Resource Guide: bit.ly/NAMImentalhealth
Kids' Activities
· Cosmic Kids Yoga: youtube.com/user/CosmicKidsYoga
· Get Kids Moving: gonoodle.com/
· Hy-Vee Kids Fit: hy-veekidsfit.com/blog/30-days-of-play/
· Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems: kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/