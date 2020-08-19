In a normal year, Doug McFarlane would be busy making sure all the fine points were in place for the first show of the season at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts.
As its director, McFarlane shoulders a large responsibility for programs, booking other events and coordinating plays and concerts within the school district. Everything from lodging for visiting performers to organizing volunteer ushers is on his organized plate.
But it’s not a normal year. The second half of last year’s season was canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The school was shuttered and so was its performance stage.
As the pandemic looms large into what should be the start of a new entertainment season for the Williams Center, McFarlane says the best he can hope for is a return of programs in the new year.
“We looked at the possibility, but it is not a possibility,” McFarlane said of starting a full season of shows as in past years. “The rules and requirements we have to follow to host an event are so stringent, it is impossible to make it worthwhile or cost effective.”
McFarlane said they would only be able to utilize about 140 of the 800 seats in the center to abide by the social distancing rules. Masks would also be required of everyone to get in the door. Also, entertainers are just as cautious, if not more, about performing during these uncertain times.
“We’re hoping for a second half to the season, but of course that depends on the virus and its occurrence in the area,” he said as he chatted while watering flowers Wednesday. “I, like all the rest, am hoping and praying it (the coronavirus) slows down and that a vaccine is on its way soon.”
McFarlane said, if anything good could come from the pandemic and times of isolation, it is that families have become closer, people are more appreciative of what they have, and perhaps, they are praying more.
“All we can do is take care of ourselves, hope for the best and count our blessings,” he said.