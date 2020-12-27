When the Legendary Ladies of Country Music performed at the Williams Center on Feb. 10, nobody could foresee that the popular local entertainment venue would go dark for the next 10 months. Except for a couple of local presentations with limited seating, the 770-seat theatre has been empty. The remaining shows for the season were canceled in March and no new bookings have been made going into the 2020-21 season. Pictured from left, Kaylor Otwell (Loretta Lynn), Nicole Kaplan Fenton (Dolly Parton), and Darcy Wood (Patsy Cline), prepare for their encore at the Williams Center.