The Williams Center for the Arts will be getting some much needed help from the Iowa CARES Act according to center director Douglas McFarlane. He reported the center was notified they will be receiving $9,500 from the $7 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs earlier this month.
On Feb. 10, more than 10½ months ago, “The Legendary Ladies of Country Music” review played to a full house at the Williams Center. Little did anyone know at that time that within a month the coronavirus pandemic would get its grip on the nation causing entertainment venues to close their doors.
The center’s normal schedule of nine shows was cut short with only five performances viewed. “The McCartney Years,” “The Boy Band Night,” “The Surf City Allstars” and “Axiom Brass” (rescheduled for the end of March due to a January snowstorm), were not held.
McFarlane said the Williams Center has remained closed since March when the representative for The McCartney Years emailed the show’s cancelation two days before the March 16 show date due to virus concerns. This closure has resulted in funding being closed off as well.
“Normally the funding for the Center is generated through season memberships, sponsorships, general event ticket sales, Oelwein area grants, memorials, and donations. The center still has operating expenses that have continued through the pandemic,” he said. Williams Center, Inc., the organization that oversees the operation of the center, is continuing to plan to resume scheduling programs when it is safe to do so. The safety of all patrons who come to events in the center is always at the forefront of planning by Williams Center for the Arts, McFarlane said.
On Dec. 2, Governor Kim Reynolds allocated the funds with the purpose of providing economic relief to Iowa’s arts and culture industry. The funding is being administered by the Iowa Arts Council, on behalf of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
These grants may be used to offset operating expenses and costs associated with reopening in-person or adapting programs to virtual formats. It is estimated that over $46.4 million in income has been lost by cultural organizations since the pandemic started in March of 2020. The pandemic has “hit hard” Iowa’s creative sector. This accounts for 2.3 percent of Iowa’s economy and employs more than 42,000 individuals.
The Board of Directors and staff of Williams Center for the Arts give a hearty thank you to federal legislators and Governor Kim Reynolds for making funding available for these grants.
Over 555 individuals and organizations applied for these grant funds. Only 267 applications were approved. The Williams Center for the Arts was the only cultural allocation made in Fayette County. The Iowa Arts and Cultural Affairs Department received the applications, and the Iowa Arts Council is overseeing the grants.
McFarlane relayed his overall appreciation for this grant, as well as other area grants, including City Council approval of a request of $1,500 from the city’s hotel/motel tax budget for this funding cycle.
“We were getting so low on funding that some very difficult decisions were going to have to be made. This, and other grants, are making the Center more viable,” McFarlane states, “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”