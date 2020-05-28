The Williams Wellness Center gym has been open now for almost two weeks, since May 18. A check of last week’s attendance figures by Jessica Burkhart, Community Recreation and Wellness facilitator, showed that the gym was at 70% of its allowed usage.
“Many fitness classes are not meeting,” said Burkhart. This fact contributed to lower attendance.
Many members are pleased to see the gym open again. Ernie Steinman said, “It’s a good deal. Exercising at home was different.”
He appreciated once again having access to the variety of exercise equipment found at the gym.
Tammy Kollman, a frequent user of the gym, was emphatic when she said, “I was very happy!” to learn of the gym’s reopening.
In the nearly 17 years that Burkhart has worked at the gym, she could not recall any instance where an unforeseen event resulted in the closure of the gym. The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was a first.
The gym provides a valued resource for the community. Around 1,500 members utilize the track and exercise equipment housed in the gym. For many, it is an essential part of their efforts to stay healthy and fit. It also plays an important social function as a place to visit and catch up with neighbors and friends in the community.
The gym first closed on March 16 after having been open briefly in the morning. After closing, the staff used the available time to catch up on needed cleaning and maintenance of the facility.
“We painted the locker room floors…and did some ‘deep cleaning’” throughout the facility, said Burkhart.
The need to make adjustments to member accounts became necessary as the shutdown dragged on. In April, as the one-month milestone approached, the decision was made to stop receiving automatic membership payments.
Burkhart consulted with other communities in the region through ZOOM – the popular video conferencing software. The purpose of these meetings was to learn how other community parks & recreation agencies were dealing with shutdown related issues.
“It was good to have a sounding board,” said Burkhart, referring to other members of the Northeast Iowa Parks and Recreation Association.
Two weeks before reopening, the staff began to make plans to ensure a smooth reopening. Burkhart began composing guidelines and training points to review with other staff members in anticipation of opening up to members.
“There has not been any problems with people complying” with the guidelines set up in the gym. “People understand the need for the guidelines,” said Burkhart.
On June 1, the state will relax restrictions on people having gatherings of more than ten people in a group. Burkhart will review how that change may affect gym users. She encourages anyone to call 319-283-2312 and speak with Elizabeth Eser or her about any questions about the gym.