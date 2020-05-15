The Williams Wellness Center issued a fitness challenge to the community: Travel by foot 80 miles by July 31.
“Take 15-20 min per day for yourself,” says Williams Wellness Center promotion. “Get out and enjoy the outdoors!”
The challenge encourages you to walk or run for at least 10 to 20 minutes per day, take a selfie and post it on social media with the tag #80Miles80daysWWC.
“It’s something to get people moving outdoors (when) a lot of things are closed down,” Wellness Center coordinator Jessica Burkhart said. “It’s something everyone can do, for free.”
You don’t have to be a member of the center.
There will be prizes, as well.
“We will try to do a drawing once a week,” Burkhart said. “They get entered when they post with the hashtag. We’ll reach out to them over social media. We’re reminding people to make it a public post because otherwise unless I’m friends with them I’m not going to see it.”
Organizers ask participants to be certain to follow good social distancing practices. Stay 6 feet apart or, if that is not possible, wear a mask, says Iowa Public Health.
“We do ask if you’re not feeling well to not be out in public spaces (such as) if you have a bad cough and fever to stay home,” Burkhart said.
From Monday evening to Thursday, about seven or eight people had joined the contest and made about 14 public posts on Facebook. Many were posting screenshots of their GPS route from various applications, or photographing smart watches.
As to tracking mileage, Burkhart said she was comfortable with “the honor system.”
“Participants don’t have to take selfies,” Burkhart said. “They could even post a picture of what they walked by… We have great parks and trails in the community.”
With questions call the Wellness Center at 319-283-2312.