With the governor's permission and a new set of rules to protect against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Williams Wellness Center in Oelwein will re-open at 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday lifted restrictions that have kept the wellness center closed since March.
When the wellness center re-opens, it will be just to members. It won't be offering day passes or allowing punch cards, according to a news release issued Friday.
The center's staffed hours of operation will be 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3-7 p.m. Sunday.
Members will be able us the 24-hour access as long as they abide to new rules and restrictions.
Those rules include sanitizing or washing hands upon entry, practicing social distancing six-feet apart, and staying home if you're sick or have a fever. You must be fever free for three days to return.
Any member in 6th grade and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Bring your own sweat towel and wipe down all equipment after use in cardio, machine weight and free weight rooms and put all equipment away. Wiping down includes every bar, weight, dumbell or other equipment touched.
Do not congregate on benches or anywhere else with in the facility. No more than 10 people allowed in the free weight room or the machine weight room at a time.
Use every other rack in the free weight room and every other machine in the machine weight room.
In Cardio Room no. 1, every other piece of equipment will be taped off, allowing up to 6 people in that room. Only two people can be in Cardio Room no. 2 at a time.
The fitness classroom will remain closed for the time being. When fitness classes resume, spots will be marked off for up to six people to attend.
At most, 10 people can be in the gymnasium, but can't play games, only shoot. You must being your own ball.
Only two people allowed in the raquet ball court at a time, and you must bring your own equipment
Electronic fund transactions for membership payments will resume June 15.
If you have any questions call the Williams Wellness Center at (319) 283-2312 or email wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us