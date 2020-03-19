Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Leo's storefront

Leo’s Italian Restaurant stands at 29 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein.

 Mira Schmitt-Cash | Oelwein Daily Register

• Country Cottage Cafe is delivering from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 319-283-2323.

• Del Rio restaurants in Independence and Oelwein are open for take-out

• Fat Boy’s Saloon in Hazleton offers take-out and deliveries daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Ice Cream Junction's drive-through is open Tuesday-Friday – 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are closed on Mondays.

• JoJo's Dairy Queen is open for drive through and carry-out.

• Leo's Italian Restaurant is open for carry out 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call 319-283-1655 or 319-283-2871.

• Oran Tap & Cafe in Oran is open for take-out on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Call 319-638-ORAN

• Pizza Hut in Oelwein is open for carry-out.

• Pizza Ranch in Oelwein is open for deliveries and takeout.

• PJ's Bar & Grill in Viper Lanes is offering its full menu for carry out through Saturday, March 21, from 5-8 p.m only. Call 319-283-4357.

• Subway in Oelwein is open for take-out orders.

If you are a local restaurant that is staying open to offer takeout and delivery, send your information to editor@oelweindailyregister.com. Also please contact us with updates to this list.

